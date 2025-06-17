The Washington Commanders have several interesting stories coming out of minicamp. Also, Laremy Tunsil drew praise in a backwards way. Furthermore, here is what Dan Quinn forgot about Deebo Samuel.

Until he watched him recently, Quinn had lost track of the wheels possessed by Samuel, according to commanders.com.

“Somewhere along the way, I'd forgotten until (he was) out here how fast he is,” Quinn said.

Commanders WR Deebo Samuel can still move

Samuel’s strong point is yards after the catch. So the speed needs to be part of his arsenal. Quinn said his teams have struggled to figure out Samuel when they faced him.

“He was such a difficult person to tackle that you spent so much time, ‘How are you going to tackle this person?'” Quinn said.

Samuel’s 40 time at the 2019 wasn’t anything special. He clocked in a 4.48. But sometimes there’s fast, and then there’s football fast. And Samuel seems to be a little quicker on the latter.

Article Continues Below

“And so, sometimes when you're playing against the receiver you say, ‘Man, you better either get him at the line or you better be on top of him.'” Quinn said. “With him, so many times there were so many runs after catch plays that we had a tackling plan and how would you go about it?”

The Commanders are hoping Samuel provides an excellent weapon for second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels. Other than McLaurin, Daniels didn’t have a top-notch receiver at his disposal in his rookie year. But the Commanders still made plays and moved the football.

And of course, being in Kilff Kingsbury’s offense could make Samuel even more dangerous.

“He's got a natural feel for things as he's figuring this offense out, but (I) couldn't be more thrilled having seen it up close and personal for those years to actually get to work with him,” Kingsbury said.

And Samuel is tickled to be in the offense. That’s especially true with Daniels running the show, according to commanders.com.

“I feel like the man's been here forever,” Samuel said. “He's comfortable; he knows what's going on; he knows where the ball needs to go. I just think he's very smart.”