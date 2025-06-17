This is one of the most anticipated seasons for the Washington Commanders in quite a while, in part because of offseason acquisitions. And even in-house guys are getting hyped up. So with the buzz growing, here are the three hottest takes coming out of the Commanders’ 2025 minicamp.

At the top of the list is a guy who could possibly make or break the Commanders’ defense. If Marshon Lattimore can return to his Pro Bowl form, the Commanders might have a chance to be a top-15 defensive unit.

Lattimore said he knows the team wants more than it saw in 2024, according to commanders.com. He said he worked hard in the offseason.

“I just wanted to prove that they (the Commanders) made the right decision,” Lattimore said.

Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore needs to shine

Lattimore may have been slowed by learning the Commanders’ defensive scheme. But that can’t be an excuse this year.

Also, Lattimore said he believes his health is better. He said he didn’t feel like himself until he gave his body time to rest.

“Just the burst,” Lattimore said when asked about the difference between now and last season. “Just getting all my breaks. I was dealing with a hamstring, and that takes a lot out of you. It takes a long time to heal. I was just trying to battle through that, but now, since I got a full offseason, I feel explosive.”

The Commanders are excited about Lattimore. General manager Adam Peters said the time between seasons should boost Lattimore into 2025.

“Really excited for him to have an off season with us,”Peters said. “And really learn the defense from the ground up. (Also, for him to) have that full runway of training camp and leading into the season.”

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said he expects a lot from Lattimore this season, according to commanders.com.

“But yeah, they're (Lattimore and Laremy Tunsil) both doing good and pumped they're here and getting rolling with us,” Quinn said. “So, I've enjoyed spending time with them here. Like for Marshon, when (he’s) traded, it's in season. It's already intense, and so it's in a different atmosphere. You get to have some good conversations.”

Lattimore is an eight-year NFL veteran. He’s 29 years old and should have a few more productive seasons remaining. His last Pro Bowl honor came in 2021. Since then, he’s missed 25 games over three seasons.

Commanders hyping DT Jer’Zhan Newton

Getting 11 starts in his rookie season, Newton recorded a pair of sacks with 44 tackles and seven quarterback hits. He showed a lot of promise, and the Commanders have talked him up in the offseason.

Newton expects to have a bigger role in 2025, according to commanders.com.

“I'm ready for it all this season,” Newton said. “I got the rookie jitters out of me, so I'm ready to go.”

The learning process of the NFL is tough. And Newton said he’s still rolling with it.

“I'm still doing it,” Newton said. “It's Year Two for me, but I'm still a rookie in the locker room. So, I'm still cherry picking. (Daron) Payne, (Javon) Kinlaw, Sheldon Day. Those guys are great vets for me.”

Quinn said he sees improvements out of Newton.

“Probably the strength I would say,” Quinn said. “Because he wasn't probably able to do all the typical strength movements and that he had due to the foot injuries for, but I feel like his leg strength and that explosiveness, that's probably what I see the most, the twitch,” Quinn said. “He's always been a quick person, but now with all the power that goes with it. I do see an uptick in that.”

OT Daron Payne in line for best season?

The Commanders grabbed Payne in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. And he has been producing well. He hasn’t missed a starting assignments over the last four seasons. Also, he earned a Pro Bowl honor in 2022.

It wouldn’t be a stretch for Payne to return to Pro Bowl status in 2025.

Quinn has tagged Payne as a leader for the team, according to commanders.com.

“I walked past him (Payne) today and said, ‘Man, you've had a remarkable offseason,' ” Quinn said. “I felt that way through the drill work, through the skill (work). You just see something that jumps out differently.”

Payne had 11.5 sacks in 2022. So the potential is clearly there for a big season. Defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. said Payne has the right mindset.

“He looks intentful,” Whitt said. “I've been really pleased with the walkthroughs, everything that we've asked him to do.”

Whether the standout season plays out will come down to effort, Payne said.

“I've been trying to work hard,” Payne said. “Trying to show the young boys how to do it. Just going out training hard every day, and then reloading in the morning and coming back the next day, trying to do it again.

“I'm the type of guy where I come to work, do what I gotta do, and then I get on with my life. So, I've just been challenging myself to be a leader and just going out there and working hard.”