The Washington Commanders suffered a significant loss on Sunday with the news of former minority owner Fred Smith's death. The 80-year-old, who is the father of Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, passed on Saturday from a reported heart attack.

Fred Smith owned a minority stake in the Commaners, then known as the Washington Redskins, from 2003 to 2021. Following his passing, Washington released a heartfelt statement on social media.

“The Washington Commanders mourn the passing of Frederick W. Smith, FedEx founder and executive chairman,” the statement read. “Mr. Smith was a highly respected philanthropist and innovative businessman whose investments once included a minority stake in our team. He also proudly served our country in the US Marine Corps. We send our sincere condolences to Mr. Smith's family and loved ones, as well as our friends across the FedEx organization.”

While Smith made a name for himself within the NFL as a minority owner, he was widely recognized as FedEx's founder and former CEO. Smith's FedEx held the naming rights of the Northwest Stadium field from 1999 to 2024.

Aside from his ownership, Smith was never directly involved with day-to-day sports operations. However, his lifelong fandom inspired his son, Arthur Smith, to pursue a football career. Arthur Smith was a guard for North Carolina from 2001 to 2006 before transitioning to coaching upon graduating.

Article Continues Below

Former Commanders owner Fred Smith's sports impact

Fred Smith purchased his minority stake with fellow businessmen Robert Rothman and Dwight Schar in 2003. Together, the trio held a 40 percent stake under majority owner Dan Snyder. They sold their shares back to Snyder in 2021 following a year-long rift between the two sides. The heavily criticized Snyder eventually sold the team to Josh Harris in 2023.

Before purchasing a part of the Redskins, Fred Smith was a part of the group clamoring for an NFL expansion team in Memphis. Smith spent most of his adult life living in Memphis, where he opened the FedEx headquarters. The league eventually passed on a Memphis organization, instead funding the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

While he could not convince the NFL to bring football to Memphis, Smith got involved in the city's other sports teams. FedEx purchased the rights to the FedExForum, the home of the Memphis Grizzlies. While NBA arenas constantly change sponsorship rights, the FedExForum has remained steady since 2002.