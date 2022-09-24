The surprising Robert Sarver impact on the Dan Snyder situation, revealed

The workplace misconduct of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is being investigated by both the NFL and U.S. Congress. While the NBA awaits the sale of the Phoenix Suns after team owner Robert Sarver for similar reasons, it is making an impression on fellow NFL team owners.

According to Mark Maske, Nicki Jhabvala and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post, multiple team owners are preparing to remove Snyder as the Commanders’ owner. One of them used the recent Sarver ordeal to illustrate how Snyder should sell the team.

“The apparent shift among some team owners also may be related to the recent developments involving Robert Sarver, owner of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury,” wrote the Washington Post. “…the NFL owner who spoke most forcefully said the league and its team owners ‘need to have it happen like the NBA just had,’ emphasizing that the preferable outcome would be convincing Snyder to sell voluntarily.”

This sentiment is not widely shared, though. Another owner who spoke to the Post said that Snyder selling the team would be “surprising” given how the franchise’s current stability is an improvement from the past. The fact that it is an improvement illustrates the exact point that Snyder’s workplace culture for the Commanders is pitiful and harmful.

Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, the two lawyers that represented the Commanders employees who made the accusations against Snyder are also using the Sarver situation as a comparison. While the NFL continues to provide no substantial updates, football fans will wait to see if Dan Snyder finally releases control of the team he has owned since 1999.