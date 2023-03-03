The Washington Commanders had a solid season in 2022, though they did fall short of the postseason. The Commanders finished with an 8-8-1 record and barely missed the playoffs. Yet, the organization is making some significant moves this NFL Offseason, beginning with the appointment of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. It is only the first step as Washington hopes to make it to the 2023 playoffs. For that to happen, they might have to pull off some big trades. Here we’ll look at the two best players whom the Commanders must trade for in the coming 2023 NFL offseason.

The Commanders have a solid foundation with many playoff-worthy pieces on their roster, but the team lacks the most crucial element – a franchise quarterback. To enhance their chances for the upcoming season, the team needs to focus on two things: maintaining their strong foundation and finding that all-important quarterback. As GM Martin Mayhew and head coach Ron Rivera take the reins of the team, they need to consider what kind of deals to make this summer.

Now, despite their respectable record last season, the Commanders cannot rest on their laurels. The NFC East had three playoff teams last year, including a potential Super Bowl winner, indicating a challenging season ahead. The management is conscious of this and acknowledges that they need to bring in new faces to improve the team. As we already said, one of their top priorities is finding a franchise quarterback, which they failed to achieve last season. That was primarily due to their unsuccessful trade for Carson Wentz. Aside from QB, though, they might need to shore a few other spots.

In summary, the Washington Commanders must address their quarterback dilemma to improve their chances for the upcoming season. While they have a solid foundation, they need to bring in new faces to bolster their roster, given the tough competition in the NFC East. As they aim to find a franchise quarterback, the team may need to consider more daring options to succeed.

Let’s look at the two players for whom the Commanders must trade this offseason.

In their pursuit of a playoff return, the Washington Commanders may consider acquiring veteran players to boost positions besides quarterback. Seasoned tight end Darren Waller might be a potential difference-maker if the price is right. There is growing speculation that the elite receiver and blocker might be available for trade, despite his injury concerns. Waller is definitely considered one of the best pass-catchers in the league and would be a considerable upgrade over Logan Thomas. In 2022, Waller had 28 total catches for 388 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson are reportedly at odds over a lucrative contract this offseason. As of this writing, the negotiations look to have stalled due to a $100 million difference between the two parties. Although the Ravens will use the exclusive franchise tag on Jackson to prevent him from leaving in free agency, it is unlikely to appease the disgruntled player. This makes trading him an interesting option that will require substantial compensation.

This situation has garnered the attention of other teams, including the Commanders. Washington would be forgiven for being interested in acquiring Jackson. He is, after all, a very talented quarterback who would be a significant addition to their offense. However, the Ravens’ asking price might be quite high. Still, if there’s even a sliver of a chance to get Jackson, the Commanders should jump at it immediately.