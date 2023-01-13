The Washington Commanders 2022 campaign did not go to plan. With three different quarterbacks earning the starts, the team ultimately finished with an 8-8-1 record. With this record, they finished fourth in a highly competitive NFC East.

The Commanders have put together a strong roster on both sides of the ball. On offense, they have a backfield duo full of potential in Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson. At wide receiver, Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, and Jahan Dotson could be one of the top trios in the NFL.

On defense, the Commanders have legitimate star power. Star edge rusher Chase Young missed over a year with a torn ACL but was able to return near the end of the season. With him back at 100% heading into next season, he could be one of the most dominant pass rushers in the NFL.

Along with Chase, the Commanders will have a defensive front with Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat. While Daron Payne is a free agent, the team has depth within this area.

Along with the rest of the defense, the Commanders have proven veterans at each level. This unit is proven and will enter next season as one of the best groups in the NFL.

But there is still room for improvement on both sides of the ball. And this Commanders organization as a whole could look vastly different come the start of next season.

On offense, this team still needs to figure out their plan at quarterback. And while they are set at both running back and wide receiver, the tight end position could use an upgrade.

As noted, the defense is full of power. But the secondary, specifically cornerback, could be on the search for a legitimate CB1.

With that being said, this year’s free agent class has players who fit all of these needs.

Here are three players the Commanders must target in 2023 free agency

3. Jamel Dean, CB

During his four seasons in the NFL, Jamel Dean has developed into one of the NFL’s more reliable cornerbacks. While with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has stepped into a large role in the secondary.

Over the past four seasons, Dean has taken the field in 57 games. He has recorded 156 solo tackles, 193 total tackles, 41 defended passes, and 7 total interceptions.

Throughout the 2022 season, Dean has once again put together another strong campaign. Over the 15 games that he has played, he has recorded 57 total tackles, two interceptions, and eight defended passes.

Dean could be the perfect addition to the Commanders secondary. At just 26 years old, he could be yet another foundational piece. And he could also give the unit a much-needed star at the position.

2. Dalton Shultz, TE

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Shultz has developed into one of the best at his position. Over the past three seasons, he has become a reliable option on the offense.

Schultz found his footing during the 2020 campaign. Over 16 games, he recorded 63 receptions for 615 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

During the 2021 season, Schultz took yet another step in his production. While playing in 17 games, he recorded 78 receptions for 808 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Shultz got off to a slow start for the 2022 season. Over the first four games, he recorded just nine receptions and 80 receiving yards. But ultimately, Shultz was able to turn things around. He finished the regular season with 57 receptions for 577 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.

If added to the Commanders offense, Schultz could see a much bigger workload. With an offense consisting of what the team already has, with a tight end who can stretch the field, this unit could be even better.

1. Lamar Jackson, QB

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is yet to agree to a new deal with the team. While he could potentially be franchise tagged, his injury history could lead to potential doubt.

The Commanders are still yet to figure out their future at quarterback. Carson Wentz appears to be on his way out, and Taylor Heinicke is set to enter free agency. Rookie quarterback Sam Howell took the field in the season finale and played well. But a proven veteran could be what this team needs. MVP winner Lamar Jackson would be just that.

Jackson has been a star since entering the NFL in 2018. Over his five seasons, he has thrown for 12,209 passing yards, 101 touchdowns, and 38 interceptions.

On the ground, Jackson has been elite. He has recorded 4,437 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns up to this point.

There are potential health concerns regarding Jackson. He has played a full season just once in his career and has missed five games this season. But when healthy, he is one of the NFL’s best. Adding him to this Commanders offense could make them the team that many believe they can be.