Donald Glover just revealed highly anticipated Community news at his Mr. & Mrs. Smith premier

Donald Glover has provided an exciting update on the long-anticipated Community movie, more than a year after the project was initially announced. Speaking at the New York premiere of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the 40-year-old actor and musician revealed that the script for the movie is not only in the works but is already completed, per Comicbook.

In an interview with ET's Rachel Smith, Glover shared, “I was told that the script was done.” Although he hasn't had a chance to read it yet, Glover expressed his enthusiasm for the project, confirming his commitment by stating, “I'm in. I'm all in.”

New York premiere of Mr. & Mrs. Smith on Wednesday 31 January( 2024) Donald Glover about the Community movie: “I was told that the script — literally, I was texting today . I was told that the script was done “#SIXSEASONSANDAMOVIE https://t.co/WTCE5d75p2 pic.twitter.com/OSyKHURFBi — Best of Jeffannie #AndAMovie (@dailyjeffannie) February 1, 2024

Community, the beloved sitcom that ran for six seasons, gained a passionate fanbase that has eagerly anticipated the realization of the oft-repeated phrase “six seasons and a movie.” The prospect of a Community movie gained momentum in 2022 when series lead Joel McHale teased the project on Twitter, tagging various cast members.

Glover, who portrayed Troy Barnes on the show, initially pitched the idea of a Community movie during the cast's virtual reunion table read in May 2020. Since then, the project has been progressing, with the script now completed and plans for filming underway.

While Glover cited scheduling as a potential challenge, he assured fans that he is fully committed to the movie. The Community movie is expected to be released on Peacock, following the trend of spinoff movies for popular TV shows like Psych and Monk. With Glover's update, the anticipation for the Community movie has reached new heights, reigniting excitement among fans who have long hoped to see the beloved characters reunite on the big screen.