Straight outta the consulate...

21 Savage recently released the trailer for his biopic american dream: the 21 savage story. Yes, all lowercase.

Donald Glover plays the rapper while Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin plays a younger version. The trailer also features new music from Savage, whose last solo album was released in 2018. Since then, he’s released collaborations with Drake. Music inspired from the movie will be released on Jan. 12.

The trailer shows McLaughlin as a younger 21 Savage. Glover then takes over the role later in the video. Footage of the artist in the studio with Jabari Banks’ Metro Boomin is also shown.

The 4-minute-19-second long video details the incident when the British-American rapper, born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested by the US Immigration and Customs enforcement in 2019. He’s then showed receiving a Grammy Award, presumably his first for the single A Lot featuring J. Cole in 202. And then for some reason, he gets knighted by Natasha Lyonne.

Savage was arrested by ICE agents because he allegedly overstayed his H-4 visa, which had expired in 2006. Nine days after his arrest, he was granted bond and released the next day. His expedited deportation hearing was scheduled for April 9. However, it was later postponed indefinitely due to backlogs. Savage’s lawyers said that he was a legal US resident for several years before the 2005 H-4 Visa.

Before his arrest, it wasn’t known to his fans (and the public) that he wasn’t American. In his interviews, notably one with Seth Rogen, he always referred to himself as a Georgia native. An ICE spokesperson then stated that Savage’s “whole public persona is false. He actually came to the U.S. from the U.K. as a teen and overstayed his visa,” as reported by Rolling Stone.

In October 2023, Drake released the single 8AM in Charlotte with the lyrics saying, “Savage got a green card straight out of the consulate.” The day after the release, the artist and his lawyer confirmed his status as an official US resident.

Check out 21 Savage’s American Dream below: