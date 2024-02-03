Donald Glover certainly added his touch to the latest rendition of Mr. & Mrs. Smith

When news broke in 2021 that Donald Glover would be taking on the iconic roles of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in a TV adaptation, skepticism loomed over whether the Prime Video series could capture the white-hot chemistry that made the 2005 Doug Liman film a success. However, as the eight-episode series, released on Feb 2, 2024, unfolds, it proves to be a delightful surprise, offering a fresh take on the original material. Let's delve into the comparisons between Donald Glover's Mr. & Mrs. Smith and the 2005 release and explore how the new series sets itself apart.

Watched all eight episodes of the new Mr. & Mrs. Smith and have come to the conclusion that I owe it an apology. I was not familiar with its game. pic.twitter.com/FheHMvdDpJ — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) February 1, 2024

The Challenge of Replacing Brad Pitt

One of the initial challenges faced by Donald Glover was stepping into the shoes of Brad Pitt, who played John Smith in the original film. The 2005 movie's success was significantly attributed to the on-screen chemistry between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who fell in love during filming. Glover sought Pitt's advice before taking on the role, and while Pitt didn't offer specific pointers, he charmingly expressed confidence in Glover's abilities, Indiewire reports. The task of replacing an iconic star like Brad Pitt was undoubtedly daunting, but Glover's grounded take on the character adds a new dimension to the role.

Angelina Jolie Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) pic.twitter.com/tHuZj4q4Mf — Emir Han (@RealEmirHan) January 31, 2024

Shifting Premise: From Marital Secrets to Spy Partnerships

A significant shift in premise distinguishes the new Mr. & Mrs. Smith series from its 2005 counterpart. In the original film, John and Jane are married operatives working for different contract-killing firms, unaware of each other's true identity. The revelation that they are assigned to kill each other adds a layer of tension and drama. However, the TV adaptation takes a different route, starting the series with John and Jane as spy partners. They are hired by a mysterious company and paired up to pose as a married couple, akin to the dynamic of Philip and Elizabeth Jennings from “The Americans.” While the core tension from the movie is absent, the new series introduces its own secrets and complexities.

Grounded Approach and Relationship Dynamics

Francesca Sloane, the showrunner for the Mr. & Mrs. Smith series, emphasized a more grounded approach to the material. The TV adaptation prioritizes relationship dynamics over conventional action storytelling. The episodes are titled around relationship milestones such as “First Date,” “First Vacation,” and “Do You Want Kids?” This tonal shift reflects a conscious decision to focus on the evolution of the Smiths' relationship rather than relying solely on action set pieces. The spy missions are integrated to serve the narrative of bringing the two protagonists closer, marking a departure from the more action-centric approach of the original film.

A Subtle Spin on the Married Spy Conceit

While the 2005 film thrived on the suspense of married spies unaware of each other's true identity, the new series takes a more subtle spin on the married spy conceit. It places a significant emphasis on relationship dynamics, finding absurd and surreal parallels in espionage and assassinations. The show, under Sloane's direction, uses the spy missions to explore the characters' personal growth and connection. This nuanced approach adds depth to the narrative and distinguishes the series from its predecessor.

Tone and Emotional Depth

The 2005 Mr. & Mrs. Smith film is remembered for its goofy fun and consistently light, playful tone. In contrast, the TV adaptation embraces a more serious and emotionally intense atmosphere. The violence is more graphic, and the show explores cruder and more disturbing comedic elements. The emotional violence becomes a prominent aspect, with the series delving into questioning whether Mr. and Mrs. Smith truly belong together. The tonal shift, while maintaining comedy, contributes to the show's unique identity.

Collaborative Creation and Unexpected Twists

The creation of the Mr. & Mrs. Smith series involved collaborative efforts between Donald Glover, Francesca Sloane, and other creatives. The decision to take a different approach than initially planned reflects the fluid nature of creative collaboration. Unexpected twists and turns in the series, such as an entire episode dedicated to couples therapy sessions, showcase a willingness to experiment with storytelling and introduce elements that resonate with both the original material and the new tonal shift.

An Unexpected Career Move for Francesca Sloane

Francesca Sloane, the showrunner, embarked on an unexpected career move with Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Initially known for her work on avant-garde video art and her contributions to acclaimed series like Atlanta, Fargo, and Seven Seconds, Sloane found herself steering a major production for the first time. The transition to showrunning brought new challenges and expectations, and Sloane's ability to navigate this unfamiliar terrain speaks to her versatility as a storyteller.

In conclusion, Donald Glover's Mr. & Mrs. Smith, released in 2024, offers a refreshing take on the beloved 2005 film. With a more grounded approach, a focus on relationship dynamics, and unexpected twists, the series carves its path while paying homage to the source material. While the tonal shift may surprise fans of the original, the new Mr. & Mrs. Smith stands as a testament to the creative possibilities that arise when iconic stories are reimagined for a new era.