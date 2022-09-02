Conan Exiles – Age of Sorcery update changes everything

Whenever people think of Conan, they usually complete it with “The Barbarian”. This carried over to Conan Exiles, where most players used brute physical strength to overpower their foes. With the latest update, however, the power balance has shifted. After promising the Age of Sorcery update over three months ago, it has finally arrived. Read on to learn more about the Conan Exiles – Age of Sorcery update, and what it brings to the world of Conan.

Conan Exiles Sorcery Update

The Age of Sorcery update introduces Sorcery, considered to be the opposite of the pure strength and physical prowess of the Barbarian. This allows players to completely change their playstyles, relying on the powers of the dark arts instead of just using the axe. Sorcerers have the ability to summon demons to aid them in battle, along with raising the dead to fight for them. Sorcerers can also use long-range magical attacks, allowing them to fight while being out of reach of the melee fighters. These powers do not come free, however. Blood sacrifices are expected from players if they want to use even more powerful powers. Parts of the player’s body must be sacrificed to permanent corruption if they want to become more powerful. At launch, there are 5 schools of Sorcery to pick from, along with 3 types of sorcery to choose from.

The attributes and perks system has also received an overhaul to welcome Sorcery. Every other attribute milestone allows the players to pick between two perks, both powerful. Sorcerers, on the other hand, can infuse their stats with corruption. If corrupted enough, the player will receive special perks for those stats. This opens the path for players to either focus on the two playstyles or find a balance between both. The possibilities are endless.

Other Conan Exiles Update Changes

The building mechanic has received a massive overhaul. A dedicated interface has been introduced for builders, making it easier for them to build, especially for controller players. The process of crafting building materials has been streamlined and simplified, allowing players to focus more on building than worrying about the materials. This overhaul also comes with a new Creative mode, where players can just build without worrying about material costs and the like.

The game’s Battle Pass has also been updated. Players can complete challenges to get various rewards, most of which are sorcery themed. Rewards include cosmetics like armor, weapons, and even building pieces. The Bazaar shop has also been updated to sell items that reflect the sorcery theme of the patch.

For more in-depth patch notes for this Conan Exiles update, click here. The game is also having a 70% sale, and is free to play for the next week on Steam.