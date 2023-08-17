The Pac-12's downfall seems inevitable. They will only be left with four teams for the 2024 season and some still face uncertainty. Questions about competitiveness, profit, and even exposure have risen as some universities consider other conferences. The main storyline in the past week has been the ACC trying to acquire Stanford, SMU, and Cal. However, power dynamics are set to change as George W Bush and Condoleezza Rice join forces to push for the agenda.

Endowments and school pride play a huge part in bringing together the current generations of students and their alumni. It comes to no one's surprise that people in high positions want their alma mater to succeed. This is exactly what George W. Bush and Condoleezza Rice are aiming for when talking about their Pac-12 schools.

Particularly, both individuals want SMU and Stanford, along with Cal, to join the ACC instead of staying in their current conference. They have talked to the ACC such that the realignment could happen, per Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

The two have deep ties to the schools that they are lobbying for. The former Secretary of State is currently a professor at Stanford's Hoover Institute. George W Bush, on the other hand, has the backing of her wife Laura Bush. Laura graduated from SMU and the Bush Presidential Library resides in their institute.

Their influences combined with the $36.3 billion of endowments that Stanford pulls could make this happen. It is still uncertain if the ACC is going to reconsider the move. Will they be able to pull it off at the expense of the Pac-12?