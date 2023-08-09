Conference realignment has heated up this summer, and the leftover schools from the Pac-12 conference are still looking for a home. There has been talk of the ACC adding Stanford and Cal, and now it has been reported that Notre Dame, an ACC member in all sports but football, is pushing hard for Stanford and Cal to be added, according to Larry Williams of Tigerillustrated.com.

The Pac-12 is on the verge of demise, it seems. There are only four schools left with Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State. The Big Ten has taken USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington over the last two years, while the Big 12 has taken Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah this summer. It seems that Stanford and Cal might have the ACC as an option, while Oregon State and Washington State will have to find another alternative.

Although Notre Dame is not a member of the ACC in football, it is a “full voting member,” according to Williams. That is significant, as it gives them as much sway as another member.

The ACC's grant of rights is a big topic. Schools like Florida State and Clemson have made it clear that they are not happy with the current TV deal, but the schools are bound to the grant of rights through 2036. It seems that Florida State, Clemson and others will try to find ways to leave the conference. It remains to be seen whether or not they will be able to do so.

For now, it seems that Notre Dame wants to add Stanford and Cal.