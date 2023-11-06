Red hair, hand-me-down robes... Ron IS a Weasley. But did you know he's also a member of the noble and most ancient House of Black?

Unlike his best friends, Harry Potter and Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley is a pureblood — meaning his parents are a wizard and a witch. Maybe he doesn't look the part, but Ron, through his father Arthur, is a member of the noble and most ancient House of Black.

Not much is known about Molly Prewett's side of the family so this family tree will look a little pruned, even after scouring the Harry Potter fandom wiki..

Let's start with Ron. By the end of the books (and movies), Ron is married to Hermione Granger, born to muggle (non-magical) parents. Ron's parents, Arthur and Molly are both pureblood.

Arthur's father, Septimus Weasley married Cedrella Black. Again, there's hardly any information on Septimus, but Cedrella was Arcturus Black II's youngest daughter.

Arcturus II was Phineas Nigellus Black's youngest son. Phineas was Cygnus Black I's eldest son. Cygnus I was Licorus Black's oldest son. And Licorus was the oldest of the first known members of the Black family.

So how is Ron exactly related to the famous Black family members? Well, let's backtrack a little bit.

Ron in Black

Let's start with Sirius Black III aka Padfoot, aka Harry's godfather. His parents are both Blacks and second cousins. Orion, his father, was Arcturus Black III's oldest son. Arcturus III is Sirius Black II's youngest son.

Sirius II was Phineas Nigellus Black's second to the youngest son. Walburga, Sirius III's mother, was the youngest daughter of Pollux Black. Pollux was Cygnus Black II's second son. Cygnus II is Phineas Nigellus Black's second son.

From all of that, I figured Arthur Weasley and Sirius Black III are second cousins. This makes Ron Weasley Sirius' distant nephew. This also makes him Draco Malfoy's third cousin, and Scorpius' distant uncle — the same way Sirius III is to him.

Going back to Ron adjacent, let's take a look at Neville Longbottom. His parents are Frank and Alice. Frank's parents are Algie and Augusta Longbottom. Presumably, Algie took Augusta's last name because her parents are Harfang Longbottom and Calidora Black.

Calidora is Arcturus Black II's eldest child. This makes Arthur Frank's uncle. Therefore Ron is, in turn, Neville's uncle.

Straying a bit from Ron, remember that Remus Lupin, one of Sirius' best friends, married Nymphadora Tonks.

Nymphadora (yes, I know, she hates being called that) is Andromeda Black and Ted Tonks' daughter. Andromeda is Narcissa Black's (Draco's mother), sister. Their father is Cygnus Black III. Cynus III's sister is Walburga Black, Sirius' mother.

That makes Sirius Nymphadora's uncle and Draco her first cousin. Remus, therefore, is Sirius' nephew and Draco's cousin by marriage.

Ronald Bilius Weasley

So after climbing all those branches of the family tree, Ronald Bilius Weasley is Arthur and Molly's son. He's Bill, Charlie, Percy, Fred, George and Ginny's brother.

He's also Sirius' nephew. He's Neville's uncle.

He's Hermione's husband. He's Rose and Hugo's father.

He's The Boy Who Lived's best friend.

Most of all, he was a true and loyal friend to the end. Sure, he had his doubts and insecurities, but pureblood or not, he was still human. And in his humanity, the chosen one was able to fulfill his mission.