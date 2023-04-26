The news of a new Harry Potter series left fans with mixed emotions. While some are excited about a fresh spin-off, others are disappointed that the studio has chosen to adapt the original books once again. However, this time around, the series promises to stay true to the original films, Looper reports.

The decision to embark on another decade-long Harry Potter venture is a brave one, considering that the original cast managed to stick together throughout the entire franchise. It remains to be seen whether the new series will be able to achieve the same level of consistency or if any of the main roles will have to be recast. If that is the case, it could prove challenging for the show to secure big-name actors.

Replacing the original trio, who gave such memorable performances, will be no easy task. Nevertheless, HBO has confirmed that a new cast will be featured in the upcoming series, leading to much speculation about potential candidates. In particular, fans are wondering who might play the beloved character of Ron Weasley.

Here, we highlight five actors who could potentially fill the shoes of Rupert Grint and bring Ron to life in the new Harry Potter series.

3. Oakes Fegley

With his undeniable acting skills showcased in movies like Pete’s Dragon and television series such as The Goldfinch, Oakes Fegley has established himself as a rising star in the entertainment industry. Boasting his natural red hair and youthful appearance, Fegley would be a perfect fit for the role of Ron Weasley in the new Harry Potter series.

Fegley’s impressive ability to convey complex emotions and take on challenging roles makes him an ideal choice for portraying Ron Weasley’s character. Furthermore, his on-screen chemistry with other actors demonstrates his capability to bring out the best in his co-stars, an essential quality for a series like Harry Potter, where character relationships are crucial to the storyline.

2. Jacob Tremblay

Jacob Tremblay, a talented rising star in Hollywood, has caught the attention of fans who believe he would make an excellent choice to portray Ron Weasley in the new Harry Potter series. With his impressive acting skills showcased in previous successful movies such as Wonder, Doctor Sleep, and Room, where he won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Young Performer in 2016, Tremblay has proven to be a force to be reckoned with.

Furthermore, his youthful appearance and fiery disposition make him a perfect match for the role of Ron, who is known for his energetic personality. It would be exciting to see Tremblay bring his unique flair to the beloved character and add to the magic of the Harry Potter universe.

1. Roman Griffin Davis

Roman Griffin Davis, known for his outstanding performance in the acclaimed film Jojo Rabbit, has been praised for his acting abilities and awarded the Critics Choice Award for Best Young Actor in 2019. With his youthful charm and endearing clumsiness, he would make a strong candidate for the role of Ron, capturing the character’s unwavering loyalty to his friends. With his impeccable balance of humor and heart, Roman Griffin Davis would be an ideal fit for the role of Ron, providing both comic relief and a critical component of the trio. Overall, he would be an excellent addition to the Harry Potter franchise.

Honorable Mention: Finn Wolfhard

With his breakout role in Stranger Things, Finn Wolfhard has become a prominent young actor in Hollywood. However, some may question his age as the series is planned to span a decade. But his impressive performances in IT, The Goldfinch, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife demonstrate his versatility in playing both serious and comedic roles, which would be essential for the character of Ron Weasley in the new Harry Potter series.

Moreover, Wolfhard’s natural charm and ability to infuse humor into his acting would bring a distinct flair to Ron’s character. Additionally, his established following of fans could attract a younger audience, making him a strong contender for both the roles of Ron and Harry Potter.

Max and J.K. Rowling have a plethora of options for the upcoming series. Casting correctly looks like the only challenge ahead.