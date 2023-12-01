The brief and tumultuous, lie-filled tenure of the U.S. Congressman from New York, George Santos, has come to an unceremonious end.

It seems even Republicans have lost patience with the nonstop lies of one high ranking member of its party — no, not former President Trump, whose Pinocchio tendencies have also been well-documented — but epic and notorious fake news spreader George Santos, the infamous U.S. Representative from New York who was expelled from the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday.

In a historic vote that was a rare example of bipartisan unity between Democrats and Republicans, Santos was ousted by a tally of 311-114. The measure needed a two-thirds majority to pass, and was able to surpass that since 105 Republican House members joined Democrats in voting for expulsion.

The tome of lies made by Santos during his brief Congressional tenure are vast and bizarre. He falsely claimed to be Jewish, going so far as to even invent a family connection to the Holocaust. He also bizarrely claimed that his mother was in the World Trade Center on September 11, which was later disproven by paperwork. And if false ties to those two tragedies wasn't enough, he fabricated another connection to the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. Santos even misused campaign funds for Botox treatments, a fact repeatedly brought up on the House floor during a debate Thursday.

Despite these extreme abuses of public trust by an elected official, top ranking Republicans unconscionably and repeatedly tried to protect Santos' seat to keep their slim Congressional majority. However, after a damning report was released last month by the House Ethics Committee that detailed the severe extent of Santos' misdeeds, even Republicans started to turn on Santos.

Santos didn't even bother to stay for the entire vote tally to finish. He walked out of the chamber before voting was finished. As he walked down the entrance stairs to the House of Representatives, where a car was waiting for him, Santos told reporters he was ready to move on. “Why would I want to stay here?” he said. “To hell with this place.”

Santos, who also became fodder for late-night television this year as a result of the scandals, has been memorably portrayed on Saturday Night Live by fan-favorite Bowen Yang, and it's hard not to picture Santos' exit line being delivered by Yang.

George Santos, who is also facing a 23-count federal indictment stemming from his web of lies, is the first member of the House to be expelled without first being convicted of a federal crime or supporting the Confederacy. That is one claim to fame that Santos might not want, but at least it's a legitimate one he can make that is actually truthful.