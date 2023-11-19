Saturday Night Live roasted Warriors player Draymond Green on this week's show. Green was suspended five games by the league.

One of the biggest stories in the NBA right now is making its way to one of the most celebrated comedy shows on television. This week's episode of Saturday Night Live poked some fun at Warriors star Draymond Green over his recent suspension. SNL brought up the story in a Weekend Update segment.

Saturday Night Live did a skit on Draymond Green’s suspension for choking Rudy Gobert 🤣 (via @nbcsnl)pic.twitter.com/7OC4LwqFJm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 19, 2023

SNL cast member Devon Walker portrayed Green in the segment, with Weekend Update co-host Michael Che participating. Che and Walker roasted Green in a mock interview, getting big laughs from the audience. Draymond Green was suspended by the NBA for five games for putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold during a game against Minnesota, per NBC Sports.

The Warriors are mired in a frustrating season so far, falling to 6-8 after a loss on Saturday to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Warriors have now lost six in a row and are reeling, despite star guard Stephen Curry averaging 30 points a game and a roster filled with NBA superstars.

The Warriors' defense is struggling more this year than in seasons past. The team is allowing 113 points a game, good for 16th in the league. That's not normally a formula for victories, especially since the offense is averaging that same number of points per contest. Golden State must find ways to get stops to pick up a few wins and get the ship turned back in the right direction.

Green isn't expected back with the team until after Thanksgiving. Since Green has time on his hands, maybe he too will make an appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Golden State next plays the Rockets at home on Monday at 10:00 Eastern.