Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Sebastian Stan, Marvel's Winter Soldier, is set to play the young Donald Trump in the film The Apprentice, Deadline exclusively reported.

Let that sink in for a bit.

The film will be directed by Cannes award-winning filmmaker Ali Abbasi of 2022's Holy Spider. Abbasi also directed the last two episodes of The Last of Us' season two.

Jeremy Strong, who won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his turn as Kendall Roy in Succession will play notorious lawyer and Trump's early mentor Roy Cohn. Academy Award nominee Maria Bakalova will play Trump's first wife, Ivana.

The Apprentice follows Trump building his real estate business in New York in the 1970s and 1980s. It will also dig into his relationship with the infamous Cohn, previously Sen. McCarthy's chief counsel and assisted in the investigations of suspected communists. The film will chart his relationship with the Czechoslovakia-born Ivana.

News of the upcoming movie follows as the former president is on trial in New York for fraud. The twice-impeached Trump currently has 42 counts of criminal charges, according to list from CNN. However, he is still the Republican party's frontrunner for the 2024 presidential election.

Gabriel Sherman will write the script for and executive produce the movie. Sherman's bestseller The Loudest Voice in the Room was the basis for Showtime's series about Fox News founder Roger Ailes.

Stan is no stranger to playing real-life figures. He most recently played Robinhood Markets CEO Vladimir Tenev in Dumb Money, a film about GameStop stock short squeeze of 2021. Stan also played Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee opposite Lily James' Pamela Anderson on the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy. He starred opposite Margo Robbie in I, Tonya as Harding's abusive husband Jeff Gilooly.

Strong will soon star as the protagonist Doctor Thomas Stockmann in the Broadway revival of Henrik Ibsen's An Enemy of the People. The 16-week run will begin previews on Feb. 27, 2024 and open on March 18.

Bakalova's Oscar-nominated role was in 2020's Borat Subsequent Moviefilm where she played Borat's daughter Tutar. She will next star in the Sofia Coppola-produced movie Fairyland, opposite Jerry Seinfeld in the Netflix film Unfrosted and sci-fi drama-comedy O Horizon.

Production for the film started this week.