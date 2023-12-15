Alabama A&M head coach Connell Maynor apologizes for a tweet by a Bulldog assistant coach that drew the ire of HBCU Twitter.

Alabama A&M head coach Connell Maynor released a statement via the Alabama A&M Athletics Twitter page to apologize for a viral tweet from offensive coordinator Duane Taylor. Taylor posted a controversial tweet on December 12th that insinuated that top players should come to HBCUs and then transfer to FBS programs, seemingly implying that black college football programs be used like junior colleges to get to another level of football.

In the since-deleted tweet, Taylor said, “HS players & Coaches: View the landscape of college football and the transfer portal. Come to an HBCU, get EXCELLENT coaching, developed and then maybe you can transfer up. These P5 are coming to HBCU’s (D1/ D2) daily for our players! You could be the next one!”

The assertion that HBCUs be used as a training ground and feeder system for larger institutions immediately drew backlash from HBCU supporters. HBCU alumni against Taylor's tweet cited the rich history of legendary HBCU talent succeeding in the NFL and implored talented black athletes to consider HBCUs as viable options to play ball while also be nurtured in a safe space.

Earlier today Maynor released a statement apologizing about the incident, saying:

“As the Head Football Coach at this wonderful academic institution, Alabama A&M University, I pride myself on leading with excellence. My staff and I are committed and dedicated to serving the university and the young men with the utmost respect. This week, we did not exemplify those standards. A staff member made a statement that did not align with our mission. Many of our loyal fans, alumni and students strongly feel this is not who we are as a university, and I concur. As a result of his actions, Coach Duane Taylor has apologized and regrets his statement that negatively impacted the Bulldog Nation. As the leader of this program, I have acted swiftly and firmly not only to address but to prevent this type of egregious action from occurring again within my program. Please understand that our student-athletes, coaches, and staff are committed to bringing another championship to this amazing university we are honored to serve.”

𝗔 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗔𝗔𝗠𝗨 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝘆𝗻𝗼𝗿 pic.twitter.com/HP7T20mK2K — Alabama A&M Athletics (@_AAMUAthletics) December 14, 2023