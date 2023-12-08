Google recently donated $250,000 to Alabama A&M University, continuing its long-term investment in HBCUs around the nation.

Google donated $250,000 to Alabama A&M University this week, per a statement by the institution obtained by HBCU Pulse. The donation comes as part of their commitment to supporting science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEM/STEAM) initiatives and is set to have a significant impact on multiple academic programs and student organizations on campus.

Vice President Jamal Ali spoke favorably of the donation, saying, “We are committed to leveraging this support to empower academic discovery and scholarships on our campus. We're excited that this particular gift will support all facets of the student experience and bring much-needed funding to student groups who represent AAMU.”

This contribution from Google is their latest effort to support HBCUs. In 2021, Google pledged to invest over $50 million in HBCUs. Recently, Google renewed its longstanding partnership with the United Negro College Fund to support HBCUs and donated $1 million each to both Morehouse and Hampton, which will be used by Hampton to expand pathways and opportunities by facilitating infrastructure and classroom technology upgrades while Morehouse will build a new Student Center.

Michael L. Lomax, UNCF President & CEO said in a quote obtained by Diverse Education about Google's commitment to HBCUs, “Today’s announcement is a testament to the outstanding partnership that UNCF and Google have maintained over many years to help diversify and increase opportunities for students of color in the tech industry. Google’s investment is building on the work that is already underway on the campuses of Morehouse and Hampton to incorporate innovative uses of technology to educate students and support faculty. Google is setting the standard, and we’re calling on the entire tech industry and others in corporate America to follow Google’s lead.”