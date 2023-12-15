South Carolina State star Jawarn Howell won't stray far from the Bulldogs as the star running back has committed to South Carolina State.

South Carolina's running back room just got deeper as they've added Jawarn Howell to the mix. The former South Carolina State standout announced his commitment to the Gamecocks via his social media accounts.

Howell started the month by announcing his intent to enter the transfer portal after one season at South Carolina State via his social media accounts. He received significant interest from Indiana, Oregon State, Wofford, Akron, and Charlotte.

He said in his announcement, “I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal. I would like to thank SC STATE for allowing me to continue my academic and athletic career. I would like to thank my coaching staff, fanbase and teammates @SCState_Fb for believing in me and helping me become the player I am today.”

In a remarkable season for the Bulldogs, Howell showcased his next-level talent under the leadership of head coach Buddy Pough, who announced his retirement in August. Howell's impressive performance saw him amass 809 rushing yards on 102 carries across nine games. Notably, he achieved three consecutive 100+ yard rushes in conference play against Delaware State, North Carolina Central, and Howard.

But it was his remarkable performance against Howard that stood as his best performance of the season. highlight. Howell rushed for an impressive 283 yards on 27 attempts. He single-handedly scored all three touchdowns for the Bulldogs, who managed only 19 passing yards throughout the game.

Jawarn Howell brings an added dimension to the South Carolina offense, utilizing his agile legs to rack up yards and make explosive plays that position his team for optimal scoring opportunities. Howell's commitment to the Gamecocks also answers a question posed after Chennis Berry's arrival as the new head coach of South Carolina State. Berry and the Bulldogs now look to the Bulldog running back room to match or exceed the production of Howell next fall as they embark on a new chapter in the legacy of South Carolina State football.