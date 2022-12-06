By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

The Connecticut women’s basketball team is dealing with a dastardly case of the injury bug, as its players are dropping like flies. The college basketball season began just a month ago, and the Huskies have already lost two more of its top players to injury.

UConn headed into the season without Paige Bueckers (torn ACL) and Ice Brady (dislocated patella), so the team was already short-handed. Then, in mid-November, the program announced that 6’5″ forward Dorka Juhasz broke her thumb.

And now, unfortunately, Azzi Fudd is the latest Connecticut basketball star to be bitten by the injury bug. Alexa Philippou, a women’s basketball writer for ESPN, took to Twitter to provide the following injury update:

“Azzi Fudd will miss 3-6 weeks after suffering a right knee injury in the second quarter of UConn’s game vs. Notre Dame last Sunday, UConn announces. Fudd underwent evaluation on Monday, and an MRI confirmed the injury.”

Fudd, 20, is in her second season with the Huskies. She’s averaging 20.6 points, 2.7 assists, 1.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 0.3 blocks across seven appearances this season. Fudd is putting up 50-40-90 shooting splits thus far, as she’s shooting 53.3% from the field, 42.6% from behind the three-point arc, and 92.3% from the free-throw line.

Losing another star in Fudd to injury is a tough pill to swallow for an already-hobbled Huskies squad. However, it’s not likely to keep UConn from winning games. The team remains one of the top programs in the country and is ranked No. 6 in the AP Polls. If any women’s basketball program can keep its head above water with so many injuries, it’s UConn.