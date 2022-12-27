By Tristin McKinstry · 3 min read

The 2023 IIHF World Juniors are underway. This year’s tournament takes place in the Canadian cities of Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. 2023’s tournament is also rife with NHL prospects.

30 of the NHL’s 32 teams have at least one player representing their country at this tournament. And that isn’t even getting into the number of prospects looking to boost their stock for this summer’s NHL Draft.

For this piece, we’ll look at players who have already had their name called by an NHL franchise. Which of these players should hockey fans keep an eye on, no matter their favorite team?

With no further ado, here are three of the best prospects for you to keep an eye on at the 2023 IIHF World Juniors.

3) David Jiricek, defenseman, Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets made Jiricek the sixth overall pick just this past July. The Czechian defenseman came into that draft highly regarded as a future star. So far, his time in North America has proven successful.

The 19-year-old comes into the World Juniors white hot. Jiricek recorded 11 points in his last 10 games prior to his loan to the Czechian national team. He even had a cup of coffee in the NHL earlier this season as the Blue Jackets struggled with injuries.

On Monday, Jiricek skated in Czechia’s first game against the hosting Canadians. The Blue Jackets defenseman played well in his own end of the ice and contributed offensively. He provided an assist on Czechia’s fourth goal as they defeated Canada 5-2.

It’s a promising start for both Jiricek and his country. You will surely want to keep an eye on 2022’s sixth overall pick.

2) Luke Hughes, defenseman, New Jersey Devils

Another high draft pick, the Devils drafted Hughes fourth overall in 2021. The pick reunited Luke with his brother Jack, who was the first overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. They are two of a Hughes family trio in the NHL, as Quinn Hughes stars for the Vancouver Canucks.

Luke Hughes stands on his own and has the potential to be a legitimate top-four defenseman in the league. He came from the star-studded University of Michigan program that has recently produced some of the NHL’s hottest prospects.

Hughes is currently playing in his sophomore season with the Wolverines. The expectation is that he will then turn professional and join his brother in the Devils organization.

Like Jiricek, Hughes made an impact in his team’s first World Juniors game. The Devils prospect scored the fifth goal for the USA against Latvia, closing out a 5-2 win in which the Latvians gave the Americans a run for their money.

Hughes is an offensive first defenseman but has shown glimpses of an all-around two-way game. With two brothers in the league and flourishing, hockey fans will want to remember Luke Hughes’s name in the future.

1) Shane Wright, forward, Seattle Kraken

Wright’s journey in the NHL has been rather weird. He was the projected number-one pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. On draft night, however, he slipped all the way to fourth.

He had a bit of a viral moment when he was caught staring down the Montreal Canadiens draft table after they passed him. And his start in the NHL with the Seattle Kraken wasn’t great.

After a successful AHL conditioning stint, Wright returned to the NHL and scored his first goal. He was then named captain of the Canadian team for these World Juniors.

While Canada did lose to Czechia in their first game, Wright made an impact. He opened the scoring with a goal in the first period and set up projected 2023 top draft pick, Connor Bedard, for the Canadians’ second goal of the game.

Wright will continue to make an impact at this tournament, and he could be the first major star in Kraken franchise history.