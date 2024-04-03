Conor McGregor, the former two-weight UFC champion, is set to make his highly-anticipated return to the octagon on June 29 for UFC 303 in Las Vegas, reported by Marca. This marks his first UFC bout in three years, following a devastating leg injury suffered against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.
Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman, who faced a similar situation with a leg injury, has issued a cautionary warning to McGregor. Weidman, who broke his right leg just two months before McGregor's injury, emphasized the physical and mental challenges McGregor may encounter.
During an appearance on The MMA Hour, Weidman highlighted the importance of McGregor preparing himself mentally to trust his limb in combat. He advised McGregor to focus on regaining the ability to kick effectively, as the psychological impact of a severe injury can affect performance in the cage.
“Maybe you're not going to be able to throw [the kicks] back as much as you want,” Weidman said “Or now, be prepared that could be something you have to deal with, so really train on kicking back. Because you want that to be second nature when you're in there. For me, I thought I was good with that, but I wasn't.”
Weidman shared his personal experience, revealing that he underestimated the psychological impact of his injury on his fighting abilities. He emphasized the need for McGregor to prioritize retraining his body and mind to execute kicks seamlessly during fights. “I would have really worked at it more and realize there is a psychological effect when you break your leg in half like that. So you need to really get that habit back strong and focus on that. I don't really think I need to say much. He should just watch my last fight and learn from that.”
Despite Weidman's cautionary advice, McGregor has shown confidence in his recovery and readiness for his upcoming bout. Training footage has depicted McGregor in top form, dispelling doubts about his physical and psychological preparedness.
McGregor has boldly declared his intention to knock out opponent Michael Chandler using his reinforced leg. With a steely resolve, McGregor aims to deliver a devastating performance in the octagon, showcasing his trademark striking abilities.
Looking ahead to Conor McGregor's return
As McGregor gears up for his highly-anticipated return to the octagon, the MMA world awaits with bated breath. With Weidman's warning serving as a reminder of the risks associated with severe injuries, McGregor faces both physical and mental challenges on his journey back to the top of the UFC.
With his sights set on victory, McGregor remains determined to make a triumphant comeback, showcasing his resilience and fighting spirit in the face of adversity. As UFC 303 approaches, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing McGregor's return to the spotlight, eager to witness his trademark flair and skill inside the cage.