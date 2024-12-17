Conor McGregor made a massive announcement on Tuesday. McGregor shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, announcing an upcoming fight with Logan Paul.

“The rumors of a bout with topurio are false,” McGregor wrote. “I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon.”

McGregor wrote that he has agreed to face Paul in a “boxing exhibition in India.”

Paul is known in the fighting world for his WWE experience, while McGregor is most often associated with MMA. The two are apparently set to fight in a boxing exhibition, though. McGregor's announcement comes just over a month after Jake Paul, Logan's brother, fought Mike Tyson in a bout that Jake ultimately won.

The Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight drew plenty of attention despite being far from an exciting event. One has to imagine that a Conor McGregor-Logan Paul fight would also captivate audiences, even if it also ends up not being the most thrilling bout.

Fans were not especially excited about McGregor's announcement, though.

“You are not a boxer. Are you going to fight him MMA style? You stand a chance of ruining your reputation if you lose this,” one fan wrote.

“To be quite honest I don't know anybody that's a real diehard MMA fan that wants to see you return to the octagon. You play too many games. Go make your money that you apparently need from a boxing match and just ride off into the sunset,” another fan added.

“What a joke,” a third fan wrote. “what a way to ruin your legacy.”

Although the initial reactions do not exactly suggest much interest in the fight, it would not be surprising to see a Logan Paul-Conor McGregor bout end up producing respectable ratings.