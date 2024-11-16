The Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight was the biggest boxing match in years, yet the main event failed miserably to live up to the billing. Still, outside of the timid twenty-something throwing jabs at an elderly man, there was a lot of good that went down in Dallas on Friday night, and afterward, Paul had a nice message for all involved.

“Thank you to every fighter on the card last night, thank u Netflix, thank u Jerry Jones, thank u to my MVP team, thank u to the legend Mike Tyson for giving me a chance to share the ring with him, thank u to my family and close circle of friends..and above all, thank you God,” the social media star posted on X, formerly Twitter.

While millions around the world tuned into Netflix hoping to see one last vintage “Iron” Mike Tyson performance, what they got was exactly what the event actually was: An amateur boxer fighting a 58-year-old. That said, while Jake Paul-Mike Tyson didn't deliver the goods, the two fights before it — Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos and Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano — absolutely did.

The Jake Paul-Mike Tyson undercard was fantastic

While Paul-Tyson was a bust, Paul and his boxing promotion company, MVP, presented a card that delivered for fight fans right up to the main event.

Featherweight Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington Jr. defeated Dana Coolwell via unanimous decision, lightweight Lucas Bahdi beat Armando Casamonica via majority decision, and super middleweight Shadasia Green bested Melinda Watpool via split decision before the Netflix broadcast started.

The show itself started with super middleweight Neeraj Goyat taking down Whindersson Nunes via unanimous decision in a fight that started strong but faded as the boxers seemed to gas in the later rounds.

Things picked up, though when welterweight champion Mario Barrios faced off against Abel Ramos. Barrios knocked down Ramos early before the contender knocked the champ down a few rounds later. This one went down to the wire but Barrios retained his belt in an entertaining fight that ended in a split draw.

In a rematch of their 2022 Madison Square Garden classic, lightweight champ Katie Taylor took on Amanda Serrano. Taylor headbutted Serrano multiple times, opening a nasty cut above her right eye. The ref deducted one point from the champ, but that wasn't enough for Serrano to win as Taylor retained in a unanimous decision.

After the fight, the entertainment didn't stop. Serrano and her trainer both teed off on Taylor, calling her a dirty fighter.