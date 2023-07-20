UFC Nashville took a major hit, and Conor McGregor didn't miss his opportunity to take a dig at the Nurmagomedovs.
Umar Nurmagomedov was set for his toughest task yet as he was to headline UFC Nashville against bantamweight veteran Cory Sandhagen.
That won't be the case anymore as it was reported that the Dagestan native would no longer be competing on the card anymore with the UFC looking for a replacement.
That led to a McGregor jab, which in typical fashion, has since been deleted.
“Runs in the family,” the Irishman tweeted.
McGregor, of course, is making a reference to Umar's cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov who made a habit out of pulling out of fights at one point in his UFC career.
Regardless, the UFC will need a replacement for Sandhagen, who is now currently without an opponent.
Here's how the card looks as things stand:
- Cory Sandhagen vs. TBA
- Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez
- Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur
- Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein
- Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
- Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson
- Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ion Cutelaba
- Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Jake Hadley
- Said Nurmagomedov vs. Kyler Phillips
- Ode Osbourne vs. Assu Almabayev
- Jeremiah Wells vs. Carlston Harris
- Sean Woodson vs. Steve Garcia
Sandhagen is looking to make it three wins in a row as he aims to challenge for the bantamweight title again. His most recent outing saw him earn a split decision win over Marlon Vera back in March.
Prior to that, he TKO'd Song Yadong.