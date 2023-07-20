UFC Nashville took a major hit, and Conor McGregor didn't miss his opportunity to take a dig at the Nurmagomedovs.

Umar Nurmagomedov was set for his toughest task yet as he was to headline UFC Nashville against bantamweight veteran Cory Sandhagen.

That won't be the case anymore as it was reported that the Dagestan native would no longer be competing on the card anymore with the UFC looking for a replacement.

That led to a McGregor jab, which in typical fashion, has since been deleted.

“Runs in the family,” the Irishman tweeted.

McGregor, of course, is making a reference to Umar's cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov who made a habit out of pulling out of fights at one point in his UFC career.

Regardless, the UFC will need a replacement for Sandhagen, who is now currently without an opponent.

Here's how the card looks as things stand:

Cory Sandhagen vs. TBA

Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez

Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein

Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ion Cutelaba

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Jake Hadley

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Kyler Phillips

Ode Osbourne vs. Assu Almabayev

Jeremiah Wells vs. Carlston Harris

Sean Woodson vs. Steve Garcia

Sandhagen is looking to make it three wins in a row as he aims to challenge for the bantamweight title again. His most recent outing saw him earn a split decision win over Marlon Vera back in March.

Prior to that, he TKO'd Song Yadong.