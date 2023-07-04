It's fair to say there's some fatigue from the MMA community when it comes to Conor McGregor and his UFC return.

McGregor is expected to return to action later this year, but there's plenty of doubts and uncertainty as things stand. For one, he's still yet to enter the USADA drug testing pool.

Given that he's been out of the pool since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, he needs to reenter it for a period of at least six months and have two negative drug tests.

Of course, it's July now, which means McGregor wouldn't be fighting in 2023…unless USADA grants him a special exemption which has been done before.

But even then, the question is if McGregor actually returns to action and if he does, whether it'll be against Michael Chandler as planned or another opponent. Not to mention, there's the brand new legal battle McGregor finds himself in.

That said, the Irishman still seemingly plans on competing as he took to Twitter on Monday to hype up his return.

“I look forward to my upcoming fight,” the former two-weight champion tweeted. “I am well in preparation.”

It's not the first time McGregor has hyped up his return, but words only mean so much when he's still yet to appear on USADA's online testing database.

While there were naturally many fans excited by McGregor's tweet and his potential return, others were skeptical and had their doubts.

And so, here are the best responses to Conor McGregor's tweet:

🧢 — Nick Diaz Of Nauts (@nickdiazofnauts) July 4, 2023

Then jump in the pool — DaFatRat (@Hou_FatRat) July 4, 2023

I reckon your holding off for fight card 300 — Heath Biggs (@biggs_heath) July 4, 2023

USADA when they show up at McGregor's place: pic.twitter.com/JPkz5uvRBL — A/A (@AaverAllar) July 4, 2023

Chat shit, ain’t happening — zooNami3e (@Betmeyourshoes) July 4, 2023

Preparation of what, of drinking whiskey?🤣 — the_philosopher (@ioannis_VII) July 4, 2023

But is it against Chandler, and have you entered the USADA test pool? — Olin aka MMAnomaly👊 (@MMAnomaly) July 4, 2023