2024 No. 1 overall recruit Cooper Flagg is taking his official visit to see Dan Hurley and the UConn basketball program this weekend, according to Keegan Pope of on3.com.

Cooper Flagg is working toward a commitment this fall after he takes all three of his official visits. After this weekend with Dan Hurley and the UConn basketball program, Flagg has a visit with Kansas scheduled from Oct. 6-8, and an official visit with Duke scheduled from Oct. 20-22.

If Flagg decides to go to UConn, he would join fellow 2024 commits Ahmad Nowell and Isaiah Abraham. Both Ahmad Nowell and Isaiah Abraham are four-star recruits, the type that UConn usually thrives on. Flagg, who reclassified from 2025 this summer, would be a different level of a commitment for Hurley.

UConn securing a recruit like Flagg would be monumental. Freshman guard Stephon Castle is a top-10 recruit and possible one-and-done this season, but he was a late riser, and was ranked around the 30s at the time of his commitment to Hurley's program.

Flagg's options are certainly interesting. UConn presents a location that is closest to his home state of New Hampshire, as well as a program that is just coming off of a national championship and has a lot of momentum with Hurley at the healm.

Duke, although with Jon Scheyer as head coach and not Mike Kryzyzewski, still presents arguably the best exposure of any college basketball program. Kansas is a great option as well, with an experienced coach in Bill Self who could get a lot out of Flagg.

Flagg is super talented and will in all likelihood have success at whatever destination he chooses. He is expected to be a one-and-done, and possibly the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft when he enters. It will be about personal preference when it comes to make a college decision.