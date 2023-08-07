With Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis signing a three-year extension that will keep him under contract through 2027-28, there's a growing belief that the 38-year-old LeBron James will eventually retire in L.A.

LeBron, who is currently under contract with the Lakers through the 2024-25 season, has a player option for the final year. With that said, there's really no firm sense of his future outlook, and he even he truly may not know when he'll retire or how long he'll stay with his current squad.

On the one hand, the Lakers have brought back a core that brought them to the 2023 Western Conference Finals and added to it. There's a sense that L.A. has an even better chance of reaching the NBA Finals than next year, should their health hold up and their young players develop. To that point, the amount of youth on the roster could appeal to the ever-aging LeBron in hopes of having less weight on his shoulders game-by-game.

On the other hand, if the Lakers have yet another disappointing end to their season, a bitter, tired or concerned James could seriously consider leaving as a free agent. After all, it's the story of why he left the Cleveland Cavaliers twice and part of why he left a potential Miami Heat dynasty in his prime; his concerns about the future outlook of the roster and Dwyane Wade's health.

If LeBron should leave L.A., every team in the NBA would likely like him to join his roster. However, with the end inching ever closer, the question that could help identify his future team is what would appeal him the most?

Championships, sure. Still, over the past 10-plus years, James has shown that he's capable of bringing championship-caliber rosters to him no matter where he goes.

Consider that James — a native of Akron, OH — returned to the Cavs in 2014 in order to bring a championship to his home state team. Also consider that LeBron joined the Lakers in 2018 due to the franchise's history and his connection — via comparison and conversation — with Magic Johnson, one of his early on-court influences.

This time around, with the goal of fulfilling a lifelong dream, he will choose to join a team that he never played for but that he always pictured himself playing for. A team that he can also win a ring with, as that will always be the end goal for the four-time NBA champion.

While it may seem overly simplistic, in determining what team LeBron always wanted to play for, there may be no need to look further than his two favorite players growing up: Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson (per ESPN.com).

Why LeBron James would sign with the…

LeBron James finishing his career with the Chicago Bulls, where Michael Jordan built up his legacy, is a storybook ending for the kid from Akron. Compared to Jordan throughout his entire career, a chance to suit up in the same jersey his idol wore, would have to appeal to the NBA legend and the chance of winning a ring with the Bulls could very well be a dream come true.

One also has to wonder how the Chicago faithful would view LeBron if he were able to bring the Bulls a championship in his advanced age; their first since taking down Karl Malone and the Utah Jazz in 1998.

The Bulls will have up to $41 million in cap space next summer, and that's even if they keep both Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, two veteran stars whose defense won't do LeBron any favors but could take plenty of pressure of him offensively. Lonzo Ball, notably, will have a $21.4 million player option on his contract while he attempts to rehab a potential career-ending injury.

With that said, as James will make $47.6 million this season, he may have to be willing to take a slight paycut to join the Bulls.

Not necessarily for them to keep LaVine or Vucevic, or to bring back DeMar DeRozan, whose Bird Rights they will have when he reaches free agency next offseason. However, if they want to keep players like Coby White, Alex Caruso Ayo Dosunmo, or Dalen Terry, James making a small sacrifice will enable them to do that.

Due to what will be a clear defensive need, the Bulls could also consider trying to make a trade for Kawhi Leonard or Paul George next offseason, especially if the Los Angeles Clippers are ready to try something new.

At best, the Bulls could have a roster that has LeBron, LaVine, DeRozan and one of Kawhi or George in their starting lineup. At worst, Leonard (or George) will be replaced by Vucevic, a tough and skilled veteran big man that's averaged 18.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists per game, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 steals per game since his fourth career season.

Joining the Philadelphia 76ers wouldn't be as magical a feeling as joining the Chicago Bulls for LeBron James. Or would it? After all, not only James a huge fan of NBA icon Allen Iverson, but he also once named Sixers legend Julius Erving as one of the top-three players of all-time.

Dr. J may not be on the King's good side after leaving him off of his top-10 greatest players list, despite saying that it was because LeBron had yet to finish his career. In fact, Erving routinely leaves James off of his GOAT lists, and is vocal in his criticism of James' part in the player movement.

Yet, just last year, Dr. J was exceedingly complimentary of LeBron, calling him The Chosen One and saying he'll re-establish the bar for what the GOAT is due to his longevity. Which makes you question just how much stock James will put into his criticisms.

All that aside, the reason that the Sixers really stand a chance of landing James is that they have a head coach that's won a championship in Nick Nurse, a superstar big man that's already the MVP LeBron wanted Anthony Davis to be and will have up to $77 million in cap space next summer.

Another team that could target Kawhi Leonard or Paul George if their era is over in L.A., where the Sixers separate themselves from the Bulls is in their ability to sign one of Leonard or George outright if they opt out of their contract this offseason.

Many would question why either player would want to leave their home state and the L.A. market. However, aside from the very feeling of playing somewhere that they're desire, the lure of one more lucrative long-term contract could be even more enticing than the chance to win a ring due to their injury history.

If the Sixers don't trade James Harden, whose Bird Rights they have, they may also be able to re-sign him if he believes he can win a championship there. In that event, the Sixers would have a Big 4 of LeBron, Joel Embiid, Harden and either Leonard or George, a quartet that could bring Philadelphia their first NBA championship in 40 years.

Unlike his potential star teammates with the Bulls, Embiid and Leonard (or George) will not only be capable of easing weight off of him offensively but defensively as well. In fact, with players like P.J. Tucker and Paul Reed expected to be under contract next season, the 76ers end up with one of the best frontcourt defenses in the league.

Between their offensive firepower and defensive upside, health will be the only thing standing in their way. Not that that should make too much of a difference to LeBron, as that's his current situation with AD and the Lakers.