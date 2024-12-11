Emmy Award-winning actor Courtney B. Vance is set to deliver the keynote address at the Morehouse School of Medicine’s Winter Commencement Ceremony, the university announced yesterday. The ceremony will take place on Friday, December 13, at the Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College.

“My admiration of the Morehouse School of Medicine academic community is tremendous,” said Courtney B. Vance. “What this institution has done for countless young people throughout its history is an extraordinary gift and contribution to the world. To stand before this esteemed class, particularly as they begin to cross a monumental threshold into their careers, is a true honor and privilege that I will carry with me for the rest of my life.”

Courtney B. Vance has been acting for almost four decades. He graduated from Harvard University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He then attended the Yale School of Drama, where he earned a Master of Fine Arts degree. It was at the Yale School of Drama where he met his wife and fellow actor Angela Bassett. He has made appearances on Broadway and in several television shows and movies. He made his Broadway debut in the original production of August Wilson’s Fences in 1985. His film and television resume includes projects such as The Preacher’s Wife, Law & Order Criminal Intent, and Lovecraft Country, and he is set to portray Agent Cobra Bubbles in the upcoming live-action Lilo & Stitch film.

In addition to being a talented actor, Vance also serves as the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s President and Chairman, supporting initiatives that provide artists with financial assistance and professional development. The foundation has raised over $21 million under his direction, helping tens of thousands of artists and their families in their times of need.

Earlier this year his wife, Angela Bassett, served as the Spring Commencement Ceremony keynote speaker at Spelman College, the sister school of Morehouse.

Originally established as a two-year medical program within Morehouse College in 1975, the Morehouse School of Medicine has developed into a stand-alone institution that is well-known for its Doctor of Medicine program and extensive range of graduate degrees in health sciences.