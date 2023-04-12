It is finally NFL mock draft season, and for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 NFL draft, the team has seven picks to try and overtake the Philadelphia Eagles while holding off the New York Giants in the NFC East. In this Cowboys mock draft, we’ll look at all seven picks and predict what the Cowboys will do to help them get back to the postseason and go further in 2023.

In the 2022 NFL Draft, all nine of the Cowboys draft picks played three or more games. Offensive tackle Tyler Smith, defensive back DaRon Bland, linebacker Damone Clark, defensive tackle John Ridgeway, and tight end Jake Ferguson all started games, while wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, defensive end Sam Williams, offensive lineman Matt Waletzko, and linebacker Devin Harper contributed in some way.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cowboys have needs on both lines and at tight end, pass rusher, and running back. With that in mind, here is our Cowboys mock draft.

Dallas Cowboys: 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, 26th overall pick: DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

The Cowboys draft could start with a tight end or interior offensive lineman, as those are arguably more pressing needs than defensive tackle. However, the 2023 NFL Draft is deeper at those two offensive positions than it is at DT.

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey is the best pass-rushing defensive tackle in the draft this year. In his two seasons starting for the Panthers, he racked up a staggering 14.5 sacks and 27.5 tackles for loss. It may take a while and some bulking up (from his current size at 6-foot-1, 281 pounds) for him to become a great run-stuffer. But starting in Week 1 of next season, he can be one of the best interior pass rushers in the league.

Round 2, 58th overall pick: OG Steve Avila, TCU

The Cowboys currently have Chuma Edoga and Zack Martin starting at guard and only Matt Farniok behind them. TCU lineman Steve Avila is a nasty blocker, a team captain, and can play center or guard in the NFL, which is why he goes at No. 58 in this Cowboys mock draft.

At 6-foot-3 ½ and 332 pounds, he is a mauler, too, who should be able to hold down a starting guard spot for the Cowboys not only in 2023 but for years to come.

Round 3, 90th overall pick: TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After Dalton Schultz left in free agency, Dallas has Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot, Sean McKeon, and Ian Bunting as the tight ends on their depth chart. While Ferguson and Hendershot have some potential, they need to bring in a prospect who can be a weapon right away for Dak Prescott.

Former South Dakota State Jackrabbit Tucker Kraft has the athleticism, size (6-foot-5, 254 pounds), and skill to be a top-tier all-around TE with the right seasoning. As it is, he should contribute right away as a TE2 at worst this season.

Round 4, 129th overall pick: EDGE Isaiah Land, Florida A&M

Edge rusher and linebacker aren’t pressing needs for the Cowboys, but in this NFL mock draft, Jerry Jones rolls the dice on a tweener with Haason Reddick-like potential in Florida A&M sack master Isaiah Land.

Reddick is the comp here, as Land is just 6-foot-3, 236 pounds. However, he is a terror getting after QBs, putting up 19.0 sacks and 25.5 tackles for a loss in 2021. If used creatively and correctly, Land could become a unique weapon at the next level.

Round 5, 176th overall pick: OL John Ojukwu, Boise State

Offensive tackle John Ojukwu is a bit of a project coming from Boise State. But at 6-foot-6, 309 pounds, he can play guard or tackle, and his character and coachability make him a valuable late-round backup piece in this Cowboys mock draft.

Round 6, 212th overall pick: RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

With Ezekiel Elliot now out, the Cowboys can use another banger to compliment Tony Pollard as he steps into the RB1 role. Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. is a tough, powerful, downhill runner who won’t win any speed contests, but he will be able to pound the rock on first down and short yardage the way Zeke used to. Also, he’s already a solid pass blocker. Basically, he’s what later period Elliott was for millions less.

Round 7, 246th overall pick: QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia

The last pick of this NFL mock draft for the Cowboys is an outside-the-box one but a fun one as well. We all know Jerry Jones loves winners, and who is the biggest winner in the 2023 NFL Draft? Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. The Cowboys still have Cooper Rush and Will Grier to backup Prescott, but Jones may think stashing Bennett with his last pick will pay off down the road, a lot like a guy named Tony Romo did years ago.