Cowboys fans hoping for an exciting, splashy offseason will have been disappointed by what the Cowboys were able to accomplish so far this summer. No significant free agent signings to speak of have left the Cowboys roster looking less dynamic than it has in recent years, and most of the best talent available on the free agent market has already been snapped up.

There are still some moves to be made, but at this stage of the offseason the Cowboys’ best shot at landing an impact player might be in a trade. There are a number of players that could be on the move as the season opener draws near, but the Cowboys should take an especially long look at these three players.

Cowboys Trade Candidates

Roquan Smith

Roquan Smith is one of several players around the NFL this offseason mired in a contract dispute with his front office. Smith is in the final year of his rookie contract with the Chicago Bears, and has reportedly committed to sitting out of training camp unless the Bears ink him a larger deal.

If Chicago can’t make things work with Smith, a trade may be in order. If that turns out to be the case, Dallas should be very interested. The Cowboys threw their hat in the ring for both Von Miller and Randy Gregory this offseason. They whiffed on both players, but their efforts would seem to indicate some willingness to spend on a frontline defender.

If the Cowboys were willing to pony up enough assets to acquire Smith, he would be a worthy recipient of those funds. Smith is only 25 and he has carved out a nice role for himself in a solid Bears defense. The Georgia linebacker racked up 163 total tackles last year, and his 12 tackles for loss placed him amongst some of the best playmakers in football. It would take quite a bit for Dallas to pry him away. If the alternative is losing Smith for nothing, Chicago may be willing to cut a deal.

Brandin Cooks

Compiling a 1,000-yard receiving year amidst quarterback turbulence like the Houston Texans experienced last year is no small feat. Brandin Cooks managed to do it though, adding to an already extremely solid career for an often overlooked wide receiver. The Cowboys are thinner than they’ve been at wide receiver in years.

The trade of Amari Cooper paired with the injury of Michael Gallup has left Dallas with CeeDee Lamb and a lot of unproven assets in their wide receiver room. Gallup will be back, and Jalen Tolbert and James Washington round out a serviceable group, but the Cowboys could use a boost at wide receiver.

Cooks has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in all but two years of his eight-year NFL career, and last year he did it with a combination of Davis Mills and Tyrod Taylor throwing him passes. Placing him in the same offense as Dak Prescott with Lamb occupying defenses could be a dangerous combination. With the Texans in full rebuild mode in the post-Deshaun Watson era, the Houston front office could conceivably be convinced to move just about anybody.

Cody Ford

The Bills asked quite a bit of Cody Ford an a very short amount time. Buffalo drafted the tackle out of Oklahoma in the second round of the 2019 draft and immediately thrust him into the starting lineup. After starting 15 games at right tackle for the Bills in 2019, Ford has receded into the background of Buffalo’s offensive line picture.

If Ford finds himself on the outside looking in with the Bills, a change of scenery might do him well. Ford has struggled enough in recent years to avoid any sticker shock if the Cowboys decided to take a shot at him, but he would represent an upgrade over some of Dallas’ depth pieces on the offensive line. With NFL experience at both right tackle and left guard, Ford would be an affordable addition and would provide some versatility and depth to a Cowboys offensive line that could badly use it.