A lot has changed for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys offense since last season.

Kellen Moore is out, Mike McCarthy is calling plays, Tony Pollard is the new starting running back, and Brandin Cooks is the Robin to CeeDee Lamb's Batman. All those moving pieces add up to a lot of speculation about just how good the Cowboys' offense can be in 2023. Prescott told reporters on Thursday afternoon that he feels right at home in Dallas new offensive scheme.

“Our plan's in right now; just went out there and practiced it,” Prescott said per ESPN's Todd Archer. “Obviously, we'll cross our T's and dot our I's and iron out the rest of it over these next couple of days, but my comfort level is at an all-time high.”

Some may wonder if Prescott's comfortability in his new system may translate to fewer interceptions in 2023. After leading the league in picks despite missing several games last season, Prescott said that his focus is on the upcoming season, not keeping track of narratives from last season.

“If I've ever given credit to people's opinions, I wouldn't have made it this far in my life, in this league,” Prescott said. “Everybody has an opinion. For me, it's about focusing on what I can do with this team, the guys and the men we have, and I can't control everyone's narrative, what they try to make something out to be … It's about turning the page and writing a new sentence. The pen is in our hands and we're ready to do that.”