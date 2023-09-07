The season hasn't even started yet and the Dallas Cowboys have already added Tyron Smith to a growing list of injury concerns on their offensive line. The All-Pro left tackle found himself on the Cowboys' injury report, 33rd Team contributor Ari Meirov reported on X Thursday afternoon.

‘The #Cowboys added OT Tyron Smith to the injury report with an ankle injury. He was officially limited today.'

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Smith was still a limited participant in practice on Thursday, seemingly leaving the door open for him to shed his injury designation in time for the first game of the year. If Smith misses the Cowboys' season opener it will be the second year in a row that the Hall of Fame hopeful started the season on the sidelines due to injury.

Injuries have plagued Smith often in the later years of his NFL career. There was some doubt about whether or not the veteran tackle would return in 2023 until the Cowboys reworked Smith's contract in March. This latest injury appears to signal that Smith's health concerns are still an ongoing issue.

Smith's neighbor on the left side of the line, Tyler Smith, is also on Thursday's injury report but did not practice at all as he continues nursing a hamstring strain. With Matt Waletzko and Josh Ball both on injured reserve, Chuma Edoga and rookies Asim Richards and T.J. Bass are the only healthy backup offensive linemen on Dallas' active roster at the moment. In the worst-case scenario that both Tyron and Tyler Smith are inactive on Sunday, the Cowboys will likely have to turn to practice squad players like Brock Hoffman and Earl Bostick to replenish their reserves.