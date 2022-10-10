Cowboys’ most pleasant surprise through first 5 weeks of 2022 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2022 season full of high expectations. After a frustrating elimination from the playoffs last season due to clock management, the team is aiming to rewrite history and make it to the Super Bowl. However, things seemed to be heading in the wrong direction after Week 1. The Cowboys lost 19-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a poor display by the offense. To make things worse, starting quarterback Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury that required surgery. He was replaced by Cooper Rush, a move that wasn’t met with much optimism.

What looked like the end of the season for Dallas was actually a resurgence. The Cowboys won their next four games and are now 4-1 and second in the NFC East. But Dallas’ current situation wouldn’t be possible without the emergence of Rush. The backup quarterback stepped up when needed, keeping the team’s hopes alive with his efficient display under center.

Dallas Cowboys’ most pleasant surprise in 2022

Cooper Rush

A member of the organization since 2017, Cooper Rush is finally having his chance to show he can be a starter in the league. Prior to 2022, the former Central Michigan standout had only 10 appearances in the NFL with just one start.

When Prescott went down with his injury, Rush took the job as the starter. After five weeks of football, Rush is by far the biggest and most pleasant surprise in Dallas, perhaps even in the entire league.

He led the team to four straight wins, making him the only quarterback in franchise history to start his career with a 5-0 record as a starter. Rush made his first start in 2021 on a 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings after Prescott was ruled out with a calf injury. Additionally, he is part of a select group of 14 quarterbacks that went 5-0 in their first five starts. The list includes Super Bowl winners Ben Roethlisberger and Patrick Mahomes.

This year, Rush is shocking all football fans. He has completed 72 of his 118 pass attempts, a completion rate of 61 percent, for 839 yards. He has four passing touchdowns and has yet to throw a single interception. The quarterback has three 200-yard games, including one against last year’s Super Bowl runners-up, the Cincinnati Bengals. He finished the Week 2 matchup with a season-high 235 yards while completing 61.3 percent of his passes for one score.

On Sunday, he managed to lead the team to a huge road win against the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams. In the 22-10 win, Rush was able to face one of the best defensive lines in the NFL. Even though future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald presented a big challenge, Rush kept his composure to close the game.

With Prescott nearing a return, there is some discussion if Rush should remain as the team’s starting quarterback. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones saying that Prescott will be in the starting lineup once he is recovered, but he also hinted that Rush may be spurring on a quarterback competition in Dallas with his play.

If it was not for Rush, the Cowboys could easily have a sub-.500 record and be virtually out of playoff contention. The backup’s play this past month showed that Dallas has depth in the position. Rush is one of the most pleasant surprises in 2022 in the NFL and deservedly so. His accomplishments early this season, especially considering the circumstances, are worth noting.

Even though he will probably be on the bench again in the next following weeks, Rush proved he is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league. If needed, Dallas fans can breathe since they know Rush can handle the business.