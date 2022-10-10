Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush just achieved a feat in Week 5 that other QBs like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers weren’t even able to touch. Heck, even Dak Prescott wasn’t able to do it.

As Stat Muse highlighted, Rush is just the 14th quarterback to in NFL history to win in his first five career starts. He led the Cowboys to a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, improving to 4-0 this season ever since he took over the Dallas offense after Prescott’s thumb injury.

Cooper Rush is 5-0 as a starter. Only the 14th QB ever to win his first 5 career starts. pic.twitter.com/m2h5js9T8L — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 9, 2022

The last player to achieve the same feat was Kyle Allen in 2018-19 when he was a rookie with the Carolina Panthers. There are a lot of other great QBs to do it, though, with Patrick Mahomes achieving it as well with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017-18.

Kurt Warner, Jimmy Garoppolo and Ben Roethlisberger were also among those who won in their first five career starts.

While some might say the the Cowboys’ defense should be given credit for their wins, what Cooper Rush has done is nothing short of phenomenal as well. Despite many people thinking that Dallas was done after Prescott fell to injury, he became a great stabilizing force and has helped the team pull off game-winning drives.

Rush didn’t score a touchdown against the Rams, but he also didn’t throw an interception and completed 10 of his 16 passes for 102 yards. History or not, the Cowboys are certainly happy to have Rush replacing Prescott right now and leading them to wins.