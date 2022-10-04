Jerry Jones shuts down idea of Dak Prescott-Cooper Rush QB controversy

Things are looking up for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys. There were some dark days after Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that was expected to keep him out for six-to-eight weeks. But backup quarterback Cooper Rush has led Dallas to three straight wins, and Prescott appears to be very close to a return.

Even though Prescott is widely considered one of the best quarterbacks in the league, Rush’s initial success has led many to wonder whether or not Dallas would consider playing him over Prescott once he returned. When asked about whether that would be something Dallas would consider, Jones quickly shut that down, saying that once Prescott returns, he will be the Cowboys starter.

Jerry Jones when asked on @1053thefan whether it's fair to say Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (thumb) won't play Sunday at Rams: "We're just starting the week. Let's see how the week goes." Any chance Cooper Rush starts in favor of a healthy Prescott? "No, no. As I see it right today." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 4, 2022

Jerry Jones’ response isn’t really surprising. Rush has been solid, but it’s clear that the Cowboys winning has more to do with solid play from their entire team, rather than anything Rush is doing individually. Against stronger opponents, Rush wouldn’t stand a chance. With Prescott under center, the Cowboys have a shot to win everytime they take the field.

This isn’t meant to discredit Rush, because he has truly saved Dallas’ season. They are in a great position to capitalize on Prescott’s return and be right where they expected to be, despite missing him for the majority of their first four games. Prescott also may not be ready to return for the Cowboys Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, so this question could be pushed back another week.

But with tougher matchups such as the Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, it’s clear Prescott will be necessary to help Dallas win these games. Rush has been great, but that hasn’t changed the fact that Prescott is still the guy who gives Jerry Jones and the Cowboys their best shot at winning it all this season.