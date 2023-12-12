Police arrested 19-year-old Dallas Cowboys employee Diego Soto over bribery charges during the Week 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas, TX police arrested the 19-year-old Soto for allegedly allowing fans inside AT& T Stadium without tickets on Sunday. The fans gave Soto cash in return. Authorities set his bond at $1,500, per WFAA's Ryan Osborne.

An unidentified individual tipped off an officer about Diego Soto's bribery act. The officer questioned Soto, who admitted to letting several fans inside in exchange for money. Bribery is classified as a state jail felony in the state of Texas.

Fans scrambled for tickets to the highly-anticipated game between the Cowboys and Eagles. They purchased standing-room only tickets that cost between $100 and $200 apiece.

The tension in the stands was palpable from the get-go. Arlington, TX police received 90 calls for various issues during the game, including fights and parking violations. They arrested two people on charges of public intoxication. Police also apprehended another individual because he had an existing arrest warrant. Unfortunately for Diego Soto, he, too, went into police custody for his actions.

The Cowboys manhandled the Eagles 33-13 on SNF. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 271 yards and two touchdown passes in the win. Cowboys head coach Mike Mike McCarthy returned to the sidelines after receiving emergency appendectomy treatment several days ago.

Despite the lopsided win, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones questioned the officials for several missed holding calls on linebacker Micah Parsons. One play showed Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert holding Parsons as the latter tried to sack Dak Prescott. To Parsons' dismay, he didn't get the holding call.

The Cowboys will try to improve their 10-3 win-loss record against the 7-6 Buffalo Bills in Week 15.