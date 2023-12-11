Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones chimed in on the officiating on Micah Parsons during their win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14.

Micah Parsons pleaded with the officials for a call after they whistled the play dead, to no avail. For his part, Jerry Jones chimed in on the missed holding calls, per The Athletic's Jon Machota.

Jerry Jones on the officiating tonight not giving Micah Parsons more calls: “It’s unbelievable that they can call all those penalties and not call those holdings.” https://t.co/3SDjJpee6P — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 11, 2023

Despite Jones and Parsons getting the short end of the stick on those alleged holding calls, the Cowboys overpowered the Eagles in Week 14.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott continued his excellent play under center with two touchdown passes against Philly on SNF. Prescott finished the game with 271 yards in the air. It was his seventh straight game recording at least two touchdown throws.

On the other hand, Micah Parsons and Co. made life miserable for Jalen Hurts all night long. The Eagles quarterback completed 18 of 27 passes for 197 yards with zero touchdowns on the night. Philly's three fumbles also cost them against Dallas in Week 14.

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey also shone on SNF. He nailed all four of his field-goal attempts against the Eagles. In doing so, Aubrey extended his streak to 30 straight field goals without a miss.

Jerry Jones' Cowboys have now won five in a row since their Week 9 loss to the Eagles. Dallas will square off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 15.

Although the Cowboys have an NFC-best 10-3 win-loss record, they cannot take the Bills lightly. At 7-6, the Bills are still in the AFC postseason chase after their controversial 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.