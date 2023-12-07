Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is back at home after undergoing surgery for appendicitis this week.

It wasn't an injury to a player that cropped up in the middle of the Dallas Cowboys' prep week for the Philadelphia Eagles, but an illness for head coach Mike McCarthy. After McCarthy was hospitalized for an appendectomy on Wednesday, the Cowboys' head coach is back home Thursday morning following a successful procedure, as reported by Jon Machota.

McCarthy had to leave The Star on Tuesday with abdominal discomfort that turned out to be appendicitis. The procedure wasn't considered serious, but it did cast a shadow of doubt upon McCarthy's availability on the sideline for Sunday's home game against the Eagles.

Play-calling duties would have likely been succeeded by Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, but the Cowboys will be glad to have McCarthy calling the shots after Dallas' recent dominant offensive stretch. The Cowboys have scored 39 points per game since Week 8 and gone 5-1 over that span.

Dak Prescott should be relieved to hear that McCarthy is trending towards coaching Sunday evening as well. The Cowboys' franchise quarterback has been clicking with his play caller recently, and accruing MVP numbers in the process. Having McCarthy in his ear as opposed to adjusting to his absence could have major implications for Prescott.

McCarthy is now expected to be on the sideline for what is set to be the biggest regular season game the Cowboys will play all year. A Dallas win on Sunday afternoon will force a tie at the top of the division, while an Eagles victory all but locks up a division title for Philly.