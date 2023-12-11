Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey continues his ascent as one of the best special teams players in the NFL with his feat vs. the Eagles.

The kicker position in the NFL doesn't exactly receive much fanfare. After all, field goals are mostly the last resort of a team that wants to put points on the board despite not getting favorable position on the field. However, three points are still three points, and on Sunday night in a dogfight against the team with the best record in the league, the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey showed that he is an extremely valuable member of the team.

According to the official NFL Twitter (X) account, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Cowboys' 28-year old kicker is the first player in history to convert a 59-yard and 60-yard field goal in the same game. This is nothing short of an elite display from Aubrey, as there have only been 34 times in the history of the sport where a kicker has made a 60+ yard field goal, and those 34 instances have come from 24 different players.

So for Brandon Aubrey to make a 59-yard field goal in addition to entering the 60-yard club is a phenomenal feat, and the Cowboys have benefitted from it immensely during their Sunday night battle against the Eagles. The Cowboys have had a great two-way game to this point, and the six points Aubrey put on the board with those two amazing kicks have helped them take a commanding lead over the Eagles with around 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The journey Aubrey took to becoming an NFL kicker is certainly something to behold. A multi-sport athlete back in his collegiate days, Aubrey decided to go professional in soccer, with Toronto FC of the MLS taking him as the 21st overall pick of the 2017 SuperDraft. Aubrey, however, flamed out quickly, and by 2018, his soccer career was already over.

But from 2019 to 2022, he trained as a placekicker, and in 2022 and 2023, Brandon Aubrey was the main kicker for the two-time USFL champions Birmingham Stallions. His performance in the USFL earned him a contract with the Cowboys, and now, he is becoming one of the best special teams members in the league as seen in his accomplishments in his brief NFL career to this point.