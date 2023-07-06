Another player has joined the competition to become the next Dallas Cowboys' kicker. The Cowboys have signed Brandon Aubrey. Brandon Aubrey will take part in Dallas' training camp after spending two years in the USFL.

The newest addition to the Cowboys' roster had a decorated, albeit brief, USFL career. Aubrey was a 2022 All-USFL kicker in his first season with the Birmingham Stallions. In the 2023 USFL season, Aubrey went 14-of-15 on field goals and converted all 35 of his extra-point attempts.

At the end of the last NFL season, making extra points was a challenge for Cowboys' kicker Brett Maher. In Dallas' wild-card playoff win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Maher missed four straight extra points. Maher had his lone extra-point attempt in the divisional playoffs blocked. The San Francisco 49ers beat Dallas 19-12.

Maher didn't re-sign with the Cowboys, even though his 137 points in the 2022 regular season were a franchise record. Dallas declined the chance to sign another accomplished veteran or draft a kicker.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Cowboys signed Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad after Maher's inexplicable performance in Tampa Bay. Vizcaino and Aubrey are set to compete to earn the spot atop Dallas' depth chart in training camp.

Vizcaino has bounced around the league over the last few years. An undrafted free agent, Vizcaino has mostly been limited to practice squads. He's 11-of-12 on field-goal attempts since 2020.

Vizcaino's limited NFL experience is more than what Aubrey has accumulated. Aubrey was a first-round pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft out of Notre Dame. He played two professional soccer seasons and has never played in an NFL game.