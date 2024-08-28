While Dallas Cowboys fans are overjoyed to have officially reached a resolution with CeeDee Lamb, following his prolonged NFL training camp holdout, there are still some questions they may want answered. For one, what compelled him to post an image of Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker putting on the Venom suit in “Spider-Man 3”?

Now that Lamb's contract saga is over, he is hoping to add some clarity.

“That’s my favorite superhero,” the All-Pro wide receiver said, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. “He’s entering his villain arc and I’m coming back for vengeance, so that’s what that is.”

Lamb is sure to fire up people with that strong statement. Spider-Man is indeed embracing the dark side when he dons the black suit, which is why panic set in for many who glanced at this Aug. 19 social media post. With contract negotiations dragging on for a torturous amount of time, It was all too easy for fans to make negative assumptions.

It is not America's Team that will incur the 25-year-old's wrath, though. If one is to take Lamb's words to heart, it appears he is dead set on taking care of the unfinished business he and the Cowboys have on the football field, namely in the playoffs.

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys looking to avenge past playoff pain

Dallas had arguably its most favorable path to a Super Bowl run in the last decade and instead suffered what might be its most embarrassing postseason defeat since 2008. Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers marched into AT&T Stadium in January and dished out a merciless beatdown in the NFC Wild Card Round. CeeDee Lamb put forth an overall productive effort, totaling nine receptions for 110 yards, but no one had any right to feel good about that game.

And he clearly does not. Despite Dallas' passing attack looking more dangerous than it ever has been during the Mike McCarthy Era, the offense folded on a big stage, once again. Retaining Lamb on a monster $136 million contract will ideally present the team with an opportunity to redeem itself, once again.

The No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft performed at an incredibly high level last season, recording a league-best 135 catches while also finishing second in receiving yards (1,749) and third in touchdowns (12). He is motivated to build off his career year and help launch the Cowboys to heights they have not seen since the Bill Clinton Administration.

By his admission, CeeDee Lamb is coming into the new campaign with an edge. “Spider-Man 3” was met with mixed reviews, but maybe it will serve as the motivation this franchise needs to finally silence its own critics.