The Dallas Cowboys and star wide receiver Ceedee Lamb have finally agreed to a contract extension. After a summer of holding out, Lamb joined the Cowboys at practice on Monday. Head coach Mike McCarthy spoke with the media about his plan for ensuring that Lamb is ready for week one.

“It was just great to get the contract in place and obviously have him back,” Jon Machota from the Athletic posted on social media. “The schedule we have for the week fits into a ramp-up mode. We're gonna have a plan for him. … We do have to be smart with him, and that's our plan.”

No specifics for fans to chew on, but this answer at least shows that the Cowboys are trying to get him back for the opening game. McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott are both entering free agency at the end of the season and need Lamb to help their contract years be as productive as possible.

Lamb already showed that he didn't lose his incredible hands over the offseason. Machota posted a video earlier in the day that shows number 88 making a leaping catch over double-coverage in the end zone that should get Cowboys' fans fired up.

With Lamb back in the fold, the Cowboys become a regular-season favorite once again. Even with one of the best receivers in the league, they have failed to reach the Conference Championship game in the Prescott era. Can the Cowboys finally break out of their playoff slump?

Cowboys' expectations with Ceedee Lamb on a big contract

The Cowboys have had an eventful offseason. From Lamb's contract drama to a fire at training camp, storylines have been coming out of Oxnard, California. The Cowboys always produce drama and storylines and the next nine months will do that and more. With McCarthy and Prescott needing new contracts, everything will be under a microscope.

The Cowboys are listed behind the Eagles in preseason NFC East odds with the season less than two weeks away. With Ceedee Lamb on the team, that gap has closed and they have a great chance of winning the division. They have put up three straight 12-win seasons under McCarthy, which could be enough to win the division.

The true test of this Cowboys team will be in the playoffs. They have won just one playoff game under McCarthy, a 31-14 win over the Tom Brady Buccaneers in 2022. After a blowout loss to the Packers last year, they must get revenge in the NFC playoffs. Whether they get a Wild Card spot or win the division, they must back that up by winning multiple playoff games.

There could be some big changes in Dallas after this season. Now that they know Ceedee Lamb will be there for four seasons, the focus shifts to the coach and quarterback. If they lose in the Wild Card Game once again, a new coach and rookie quarterback will be at the helm for Lamb's prime.

The Lamb contract begins in the most important season of Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott's respective careers. If the Cowboys can return to '90s glory, expect that core to be around for a long time. If they are out in the playoffs again, Lamb will be out on an island with new leadership next season.