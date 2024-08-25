Dallas Cowboys fans erupted on Twitter after Robert Griffin III, recently let go by ESPN, praised a big play made by Trey Lance. The 2021 No. 3 overall pick kept the ball on a run-pass option play and ran left, carving untouched through the Los Angeles Chargers defense for a 46-yard touchdown. The full-throated show of support wasn't met well by Cowboys fans online.

Maybe this play came against third-stringers who will be lucky to see the field in the regular season. And maybe praising Lance for the one thing we already know he's good at —being fast—isn't anything to be excited about. However, let Lance cook! With so little going right for the Cowboys this offseason, a nice play is still nice.

Unfortunately for RG3's case here, it doesn't help that Lance somehow managed to throw five interceptions in this contest. So, overall, it was a pretty awful day.

It's not in vogue to compliment Lance, so the Twitter haters descended at full force on the former Washington Commanders' start quarterback. One of the most liked replies said, “Posts like these are why you don't get paid for your opinion anymore.”

Most Cowboys fans are probably still reeling from the news that one of their top cornerbacks, DaRon Bland, will be out for about two months because of a stress fracture in his foot.

Projecting the Cowboys, Trey Lance and what to make of their uneventful preseason

If Cowboys fans were looking for answers, the preseason brought very little. CeeDee Lamb didn't get a contract extension. Dak Prescott is in the final year of his deal, and so is Mike McCarthy. Micah Parsons had his fifth-year option exercised, so we know he'll be around in 2025. Beyond that? It's a mystery.

All offseason, stories have been swirling about Jerry Jones and the stagnant Cowboys, including from Chris Canty, a former player who began his career in Dallas and was with the team from 2005 to 2008.

“Well again, we’re just continuing to talk. The thing is there, since we’re really in-season, practicing, doing all those things. We’re operating under the existing contract really well. One of the things that the fans should really understand is that nine times out of ten, these are existing contracts that you have in place. You should be able to operate under those.”

Another quarterback in the final year of his deal is Trey Lance. Is it completely out of the question to think that maybe the Cowboys just roll the dice with his development and bring him back before re-signing Prescott?

The Cowboys have no quarterbacks signed for the 2025 season. After Parsons' fifth-year option, the next highest-paid player is right tackle Terence Steele. How can the team even sign a free agent if that player doesn't know who will be on the team over the next few years?

NFL insiders around the Cowboys are still optimistic they'll close a deal for Lamb. Hopefully, this negative offseason can close with the Cowboys doing the right thing one time.