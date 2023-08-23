Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Deuce Vaughn has had an impressive preseason in trying to cement himself as a potential contributor during the NFL regular season. Despite his recent success, Vaughn is still not safe from the typical associations of an NFL rookie, as wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes sure to roast Vaughn on social media for not understanding locker room etiquette, reports Barstool Sports.

CeeDee Lamb roasting Deuce Vaughn like this is some great rookie hazing pic.twitter.com/FQAkpfYUcD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 23, 2023

“Everybody do me a favor, and pass the message. Deuce [Vaughn], stop leaving your cleats and gloves in the locker room, this is not your home!”

Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb puts rookie Deuce Vaughn on blast for leaving his cleats and gloves laying around the locker room, emphasizing that isn't what players do in the NFL. Given the fact that Lamb put this on his Instagram, it is likely that Vaughn will not do it again.

Regardless of the rookie mistake, Vaughn still figures to be a difference maker immediately to start his career. The Cowboys were extremely excited about getting the rookie right after the 2023 NFL Draft, and there was no doubt that Vaughn was as excited since he was able to join the franchise that his father works for.

Stay tuned into Cowboys training camp for any further updates surrounding Deuce Vaughn learning the do's and don'ts of an NFL rookie. Come the start of the regular season, Vaughn will probably have a better understanding of what not to leave in the locker room in order to avoid getting roasted on social media.