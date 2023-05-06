Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Dallas Cowboys‘ feel-good moment of the NFL Draft was selecting Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, who is the son of scout Chris Vaughn. But, there’s a feeling Deuce could actually turn into a solid piece for America’s Team.

Cowboys VP of player personnel Will McClay said earlier this week on 105.3 The Fan that he believes Vaughn can be a “weapon” for the franchise. Quote via ProFootballTalk:

“The number one thing is, you know, getting a hell of a football player and in a safe game, guys that can win in space and create their own space and do explosive things, Deuce has done that ever since he’s been in high school, and probably before that,” McClay said. “So getting him and adding him as a weapon was a huge deal.”

Although Vaughn was taken in the sixth round, he was an absolute beast for the Wildcats. The 5 foot 6 rusher ran for over 1,500 yards in 2022 and nine touchdowns. In 2021, he even had 18 scores. One of the biggest reasons he probably went so late is his size.

While he’s just 179 pounds as well, there is a role for Vaughn. Tony Pollard is on the franchise tag while Ezekiel Elliott is now a goner. The rookie will have every opportunity to prove himself in Year 1. If he can run the football anywhere close to as efficiently as he did at K-State, the 21-year-old will be making Cowboys fans very happy. And by the sounds of it, many people within the organization have high expectations for Deuce Vaughn.