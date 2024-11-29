The Dallas Cowboys have won two consecutive games. After their bonkers win over the Commanders last week, they won their first home game of the season against the Giants on Thanksgiving. Cooper Rush continues to grow, Rico Dowdle was a star, and their defense dominated Drew Lock. The only negative was CeeDee Lamb, who had a few big drops and left the game with a shoulder injury. ESPN's Todd Archer reported on the injury after the game.

“Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb did not return after aggravating a right shoulder injury in the third quarter,” Archer reported. “He dropped three passes in the game after dropping just four in the first 11 games of the season. Lamb suffered a sprained AC joint in the Nov. 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons but has not missed a game despite saying Tuesday this is the most beaten up physically he has been in his career.”

The Cowboys now have a mini-bye before their next game against the Bengals. Head coach Mike McCarthy hopes Lamb will be good to go next Monday. “The rest might be the most important part of the schedule,” McCarthy said. “If you just look at what we've been dealing with, rest and recovery will really help us.”

The Cowboys need CeeDee Lamb to continue their hot stretch

The Cowboys have won two consecutive games and kept their season loosely alive heading into December. At 5-7, they have very little chance of making the postseason. But with a rejuvenated offense and an easy schedule, they could make a run. To do so, they need CeeDee Lamb to be himself.

Lamb's AC joint injury has hurt his production for the better part of a month. He has not had 100 receiving yards or scored a touchdown since Week 8. Some of that has come without Dak Prescott, which certainly hurts, but Cooper Rush has been serviceable the past two weeks.

With an extra day before Monday's game against the Bengals, CeeDee Lamb should be healthier at the very least. The Cowboys must win that game to be a loose part of the NFC playoff conversation. Because of the greatness of the NFC North, there is really one Wild Card spot for grabs in the conference.

The Cowboys are likely out of contention for that spot but if Cooper Rush continues to play well, anything can happen. He needs to create some chemistry with CeeDee Lamb for there to even be a chance.