With everything all good between CeeDee Lamb and Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys still have Dak Prescott’s contract hanging around. But Lamb returned to practice and received a Week 1 update after signing his $136 million deal.

Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy said Lamb will be limited in the amount of work he does in practice, according to ESPN reporter Todd Archer.

“Mike McCarthy said CeeDee Lamb will be on a ‘pitch count’ in today’s practice but the wide receiver will be where he needs to be by the end of the week to be full go for Cleveland,” Archer posted on X.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb ready to rock

Lamb doesn’t look like he missed all of training camp, according Mike McCarthy via Clavin Watkins of the Dallas News.

“MM said CeeDee Lamb has been impressive in his return. He's on a “pitch count” in practice. He'll do a little more today,” Watkins posted on X.

Lamb’s return is big news for the Cowboys, whose receiver room went from ugly to shining star with one swipe of the pen. And missing training camp is no big deal, Lamb told nfl.com.

“Quite honestly, I don't think it's going to be a step behind at all,” said Lamb. “I'm ready, I'm prepared for these moments, (and) I’ve played this game my whole life. Got a little more body armor, (and) I can take a couple more hits. I’m prepared for my opportunities.”

Lamb is widely regarded as one of the game’s best wide receivers. Last season he led the NFL with 135 receptions and added career highs of 1,749 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

What does Lamb want Cowboys to do now?

Lamb said the Cowboys should turn their attention to reeling in quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott, the Cowboys' veteran signal-caller, could become a free agent after the 2024 season. Prescott enters his ninth NFL season.

“We all know that I want Dak here,” Lamb said. “Jerry wants Dak here, too. So, let's just get this under control, kill the speculations.”

One thing that could slow Lamb down is some kind of lower-body injury that can plague explosive receivers who hold out of training camp. However, he has been an ironman so far in his NFL career. In the last two seasons, he started 34 consecutive games for the Cowboys. Lamb is a three time Pro Bowl selection. Last year he made first-team All-Pro while also finishing third in the AP offensive player of the year voting.