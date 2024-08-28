As the conversation surrounding Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott and if Jerry Jones will give him a contract extension heats up, it seems more and more likely that a deal will not get done any time soon. For some, that can be a huge risk since Prescott becomes a free agent by the end of the upcoming season, but Jones is aware especially coming off a big deal for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

When speaking to the media after NFL teams finalized their 53-man rosters, Jones was asked further about the possible contract extension of Prescott and the negative ramifications that cane come with it. However, Jones is well aware of the “risk involved,” but would continue to say that he has had “good luck taking risk” according to Jon Machota.

“Everything you do almost has risk involved…I’ve had good luck taking risk,” Jones said. “It’s all risky.”

There seemed to be two integral matters for the Cowboys to take care of which were to give Lamb the contract he's been holding out of practice for and to know more about Prescott's deal. While the Lamb part is done, Jones stands his ground on the situation surrounding his quarterback where when asked about the latest on his contract, he said that “it'll remain as it's been.”

“That hasn’t changed. … Lamb wasn’t here, Dak is here,” Jones said per Machota. “So we really don’t have more (things to do to have the team on the field Week 1). … It’ll remain as it’s been.”

Cowboys' owner says deal with Dak Prescott doesn't need to happen now

In the same press conference with the media, Jones would double down on his sentiments by saying that in terms of a contract extension for Prescott, the Cowboys do not have “to get this done before the season” according to Clarence Hill of DLLS.

“We don’t need to get this done before the season,” Jones said. “We just don’t need to get it done before the season. Because it’s in all of our interest, Dak and everybody, to have a great season. And as a matter of fact, that’s probably not realistic to think before the season. But my thought sitting right here is we’ll have Dak [as Cowboys quarterback in 2025 and beyond]. But all I’m going to say is this: It’s not done yet.”

At any rate, with how the quarterback market has been, Prescott could get a huge deal whether it be from Dallas or any other team at the end of the season. Looking in the immediate future though, Prescott will look to prove his worth the upcoming season as the Cowboys open the year against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 8.